Beer Sectoral Group appoints Hans Essaadi as Chairman

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), a section of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has announced the appointment of Hans Essaadi as Chairman of the Group with effect from 12th December 2022.

Essaadi replaces Hugo Dias Rocha, former BSG Chairman, who has moved on from his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of International Breweries Plc, to take up new responsibilities within the AB InBev Group.

The BSG is a trade association of beer manufacturers in Nigeria who are members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Its membership currently comprises Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc.

Essaadi is the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Plc. He started his career 30 years ago with HEINEKEN N.V Group as a Sales Representative and subsequently took up progressively senior roles within the Group in Sales, Export and Marketing.

Until his appointment to his current position in Nigerian Breweries Plc, Essaadi was the Managing Director of Al Ahram Beverages, the HEINEKEN Operating Company in Egypt.

Read also: Nigerian Breweries shareholders approve 2.1bn bonus share scheme

He is a Dutch national who has been at the helm of 5 different companies. He has previously held the positions of managing director & non-independent executive director at HEINEKEN Malaysia Bhd, General Manager for Sirocco (JV HEINEKEN and Emirates for the Gulf Region), General Manager Brau Union International (HEINEKEN Exports for Central and Eastern Europe), country manager HEINEKEN Puerto Rico, senior brand manager at Vrumona (HEINEKEN Netherlands Soft Drinks Operation), HEINEKEN export manager central & Eastern Europe and Sales Manager at Heineken Deutschland GmbH.

Essaadi has also been a member of the Governing Council at Confederation of Malaysian Brewers Bhd.