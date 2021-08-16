Afreximbank, CBN fund Nigerian businesses can tap for AfCFTA

Ample participation of Nigerian businesses in the ongoing African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will require increased production capacity, improved logistics, innovation, and increased cost of production, most of which require sufficient funds to pull off.

Business owners have usually complained of unavailable credit facilities to actualize the provisions of the trade agreement, however key player in Africa’s finance and trade space have noted some available intervention facilities that can be utilized.

Speaking during an International Trade Webinar, Benedict Oramah, President, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) revealed that$8 billion was disbursed to 500 regulated banks in Africa, Nigeria inclusive to support and grow intra African trade.

He also mentioned that $500 million was expended to members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to help them upgrade their production facilities and also help them compete comfortably in the trade agreement.

Oramah also announced that the Afreximbank and AfCFTA secretariat are at an advanced stage of creating an $8 billion AfCFTA adjustment fund aimed at alleviating future possible losses of participating countries.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), also said during the event that a N500 billion non-oil export stimulation intervention has been set up, which is managed by the Nigerian Export-Import bank. The loans are given at a single-digit interest rate with favorable tenors.