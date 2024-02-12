Zylus targets affordable homes for low, middle-income earners at Arizon Estate

Zylus Group International, an African real estate development and investment company says it is committed to providing affordable homes for low and middle-income earners in Nigeria with the re-launch of its Arizon Estate in the Lekki community of Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling of the model for Arizon Estate in Lagos, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, described the project as a residential estate that will change the game.

According to Ogunwusi, knowing what Zylus has achieved with other estate developments, subscribers can rest assured of getting the best from Arizon Estate.

Olakunle Aboyeji, general manager of New Town Planning Authority Lagos, expressed his satisfaction with the swift development of the estate by the company, adding that anyone who patronises the company is in good hands.

On his part, Oluwatosin Olatujoye, group chief executive officer of Zylus Group assured subscribers and stakeholders of the company’s commitment to delivering quality homes and encouraged them to continue to trust the company with their real estate needs.

The re-launch of Arizon Estate was witnessed by over 3000 real estate professionals and industry leaders with excitement and celebrations for what is about to change the face of residential real estate in the Eleko community.

Arizon Estate located in the Lagos State Idera Scheme, Eleko, is near Pan Atlantic University and will leverage the various economic investments in the community including the Lekki Deep Seaport, Dangote Refinery and Lekki International Airport.

Meanwhile, the company also at its recent annual thanksgiving and awards, recognised more than 500 realtors and was organised to underscore the unwavering dedication, commitment and excellent performance of real estate professionals in transforming the real estate landscape.

With the theme ‘Beyond Boundaries’, this year’s event was a remarkable gathering, showcasing an evening filled with celebrations, impactful speeches, and networking opportunities for distinguished industry leaders, innovators, and real estate professionals.

Oluwatosin Olatujoye lauded the Zylus workforce and stakeholders for the success experienced in the 2023 business year.

He also highlighted the achievements of the Group in the year, which include the addition of four more estates including Tiwa Garden City, Tiwa Commercial Hub, Arizon Estate, and Kapital City to the company’s portfolio as well as the delivery of two residential estates Zylus Court and Lekki Pride 1 to subscribers.

He added that Zylus Group also launched the first property savings initiative called Property Savings Scheme in collaboration with Imperial Mortgage Bank to help Nigerians at home and in the diaspora save to own a property or through a mortgage.

The high point of the event was the recognition of realtors for their outstanding performance.