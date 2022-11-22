With eye on Diaspora investors, Dradrock offers strong value propositions on products

It was a defining moment at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja recently where Dradrock Real Estate organized a global business forum to woo Diaspora investors, offering strong value propositions on its real estate products.

The company used the forum to tell Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora about emerging developments in the sector, and also to introduce them to some of their new projects.

The event which coincided with the prelaunch of the company’s new product, the Aurora Lakeview project at Bogije, attracted high-profile individuals including the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, members of the National Assembly, heads of government agencies, and senior special assistants in the presidency.

Nike Faleti, the event organizer and Dradrock’s United States’ Diaspora representative, disclosed that the forum had been held in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Lagos, Nigeria.

Oladipo Idowu-Agida, Dradrock’s Group Managing Director, told the forum of their projects and explained how in-depth research into the Abuja market space birthed beautiful projects such as Bulverton Hills Estate in Guzape, and a luxurious multi-typology estate scheduled to commence later in the year at Jabi, FCT.

“For us, it is not just about being a player in the Abuja market, our goal is to take the Abuja market to the world,’’ he said, revealing that, from inception, the management team had always put itself under the scrutiny of the board to ensure accountability and the integrity of the company’s projects,

He added that the company makes deliberate efforts to ensure the structural integrity and quality delivery of all its building projects, even if it means incurring more costs on these projects. This, he said, stands them out on most of their projects.

The company’s project portfolio, he said, were those in Lagos and Abuja, including the Millennial Bay, Lekki Phase 1, the Pacific Manor III, the Bulverton Hills in Guzape, FCT, and the newly launched Aurora Lakeview in Bogije which were all showcased at the forum.

Earlier, Abike Dabiri Erewa, chairman of the Diaspora commission had said, “the welfare and safety of investments of Nigerians in Diaspora are very important to us at the Diaspora Commission and I hope that other organizations can take a cue from what Dradrock is doing.’’

The chairman, who was represented by Mariam Madaki, the Principal Diaspora Officer at the commission, noted that there have been a lot of deliberate efforts by the commission to allow Nigerians in the Diaspora to own properties in the country through a standard mortgage system, adding that the commission would be open to partnership with real estate companies when the time comes.

According to Anthony Okeleke, Head, Strategy and Growth at Dradrock, the forum was part of the company’s approach to assist investors make good choices, adding that it was their year-long strategy for inclusive investing for investors, and they were delighted having it in Abuja.

The event also had a product knowledge sharing session which was anchored by the DGM, Business Growth of Dradrock, Motunrayo Ayorinde, with support from the DGM, Partner, and influencer sales, Josephine Maleghemi and Temidayo Agida, Head, Diaspora markets and institutional sales unit.

Idowu-Agida explained that a large percentage of Dadrock’s customers were from the Diaspora, stressing that the company had been intentional about diasporas.

“In our second year into business, we realized that a larger percentage of our customers were from the Diaspora; so going forward, we have chosen to pay better attention to their needs; our various products and investment options are available for customers in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to subscribe to.

Ayorinde said the company brings ease and convenience into payments for properties. ‘’The flexibility in payments is what makes most real estate investors do business with us, which is why we won an award for being the most accessible real estate company in Nigeria a few years back; we look at your income pattern and structure a proper payment plan that will suit you,’’ she assured