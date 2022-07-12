Why Trinity Towers, Nigeria’s first 3-tower complex, is investors destination

Beyond its strategic location, there are other reasons, reflected in its features and facilities, that make Trinity Towers, Nigeria’s first 3-tower office complex, a good destination for investors and businesses, the promoters of the complex have said.

According to them, for any investment, location is good, and good facilities are also good. But an investment, more than anything else, needs security which is why security of investment is integral to the value propositions that Trinity Towers offers investors.

A project being promoted by the City of David Church, a parish of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Trinity Towers is located in the heart of Oniru, a fast-developing commercial center in Victoria Island, Lagos. Expectation is that, by the last quarter of 2022, the project will be completed and delivered.

The project, which is in the league of office facilities such as Heritage Place, Ikoyi, The Wings and Nestoil Oil, both in Victoria Island, enjoys closeness to landmark institutions like City of David Church, Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Exxon Mobil Headquarters, The Palms Shopping Mall, The Incubator and Get Arena.

Besides being within easy reach of Lagos commercial and residential environments, Trinity Towers also boasts facilities that, according to its promoters, set it apart from its peers. These include a parking lot for about 670 cars in its multi-storey car park.

The complex also parades a 5,000-seater concert hall, indoor amusement for children, retail therapy for the shopaholic, two cinema halls, a gymnasium, medical centre, café & restaurant, multi-purpose halls, banking halls, and ATM Gallery.

Other features are rooftop terrace; a helipad; 12 passenger lifts; 2 goods lifts; automated and integrated lighting, sound & video system; tenant-dedicated external garden terraces protected by a lattice framework, among others.

“Trinity Towers stands out among its contemporaries for its parking ratio of 1:33sqm; air, water and land accessibility, high lift square meterage which boasts of 14 lifts in the building; well-appointed retail shops on the ground and upper floors, making the complex a one-stop-stop for work, leisure and play,” Yemi stephens, Partner, Estate Links Limited, revealed at Agents Partnership Forum recently.

Estate Links is the lead leasing agent on the office complex and it is working collaboratively with Knight Frank Nigeria. The complex has ITB, a building and civil engineering firm, as the main contractor.

Stephens disclosed further to the leasing agents who came in their numbers to the Forum that key companies in Nigeria and beyond have taken position in the building, adding that the 12-floor complex is currently being leased out with increasing interest from prospective tenants.

“Currently, the building offers short and long leases on the available commercial spaces. It also offers A-class restaurant and food court. This is a great opportunity for savvy investors to rent the remaining floors at today’s low rate of N190,000 per square meter and make a long-term rental income stream,” he said, pointing out that attractive rents and flexible terms were available for only a few floors.

Stephens also listed other features of the building that the agents could take away from the Forum. These included flexibility of the office spaces, meaning that an office plate could be sub-divided into smaller tenancies from 100sqm.

“The complex offers the best parking ratio of 1-33sqm; it has an A-list commercial bank on the ground floor with an array of ATM points; there is access-controlled features at all levels of the building; there is an open state-of-the-art bridge to link occupants from the South tower to the North tower, and electric car charger is available in the complex,” he assured.

In a brief chat with BusinessDay, Stephens noted that projects of this magnitude usually come with a lot of advantages, explaining that, over time, it has been observed that traction on a property increases once it is nearing completion or upon completion and this has been the case in some of the major projects in metropolitan Lagos.

“In these projects, several investors / potential tenants expressed interest when the project was nearing completion, and many others after completion. But the interesting to note is that is that early entrants always come out with an advantage of concessions which has been the case with Trinity Towers,” he said