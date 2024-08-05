Why COREN shifted 32nd engineering assembly planned for August.

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has explained why it shifted its Engineering Assembly earlier planned for August 5-7, 2024.

The engineering profession regulatory body told journalists in Abuja at the weekend that the shift was due to ongoing nationwide protests. Sadiq Abubakar, President of COREN, emphasised that the decision was to prioritize safety and well-being of the expected participants.

“As Nigerians and engineering practitioners, we prioritize the well-being and safety of our citizens,” he said. COREN’s leadership emphasized the importance of wisdom, respect, and a commitment to peaceful resolution in these challenging times, calling for peaceful resolution through dialogue and consensus-building.

“The engineering profession is committed to contributing to the development of our nation, enriching our democracy, and improving governance,” Abubakar stated.

As the protests continued, COREN remained hopeful for a swift and peaceful resolution. “We wish our country, leaders, and citizens a peaceful and swift resolution of the current situation,” the COREN President noted.

Abubakar disclosed that the assembly had been rescheduled for September 2-4, 2024, adding that it was set to showcase the design and model of COREN’s new headquarters in Jahi, Abuja.

He said that the assembly was also aimed to discuss the organization’s plans to join the Sydney and Dublin Accords to enhance global recognition of Nigeria’s engineering profession.

COREN had unveiled plans for a new initiative aimed at bolstering the practical skills of engineering graduates. The initiative, called the Engineering Residency Programme (EREP), will introduce a mandatory one-year residency for engineering students following their tertiary education.

Abubakar explained that the EREP is designed to revive the previously established Supervised Industrial Training Scheme in Engineering (SITSIE), extending the duration of engineering education to a total of six years. Graduates from universities and polytechnics will be required to complete this additional year of training before qualifying for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The programme, which will be funded by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), is aimed to provide graduates with the hands-on experience necessary to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

“Given our current situation, COREN has repackaged and renamed the programme. Similar to medical, pharmaceutical, and law residencies, any hands-on profession requires such a residency programme to ensure graduates acquire the necessary skills and competencies to be employable,” Abubakar stated.

He emphasized the importance of the residency in preparing engineering graduates for the workforce, ensuring they possess the requisite skills and competencies needed in the industry.