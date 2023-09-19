We are reducing knowledge gap and fraud in real estate business—Realtor

Debo Adejana, director of studies, School of Estate and Business, a capacity development initiative for the real estate industry, has said that the school is reducing knowledge gap and combating fraud in real estate business.

Adejana who is also the chairman, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), South West Zone, noted that everybody practiced real estate and there were no regulations restricting who gets into the sector, especially as sales and development.

“This programme aims to enlighten such practitioners on how to be equipped with adequate skill, asset class and how to save money for profitable businesses,” he explained.

He spoke during a recent courtesy visit to the University of Lagos Centre for Housing and Development with students who recently concluded their programme with the school.

“The society and industry is benefiting from our initiative in the sense that we are helping to reduce knowledge gap so that practitioners are better equipped and knowledgeable on the field and they are better ready to deal more effectively, reducing fraud and avoiding mistakes of ignorance,” he said.

Adejana disclosed that previous participants had gone into the real estate sector and made a positive impact, adding that they got reports of their students’ performance after undergoing the session. “We have developers, investors and others who come across our students either in transactions or looking for employment giving us feedback,” he said.

Read also: 5 reasons housing deficit is growing amid high construction activity in Lagos

Timothy Nubi, Professor in charge of the Unilag Centre for Housing, urged the student to always ensure they did their best to be better in the field, adding that the school was always ready to collaborate with them to keep the industry moving.

“As a school, we are interested in establishing a collaboration with you; the center is built majorly for developing housing in Nigeria and using available resources to solve housing problems,” he explained.

“We are looking at a notable industry; we are in this centre today to know what they are doing and how it will benefit the real estate industry, the participants and the school. There is a need for proper collaboration and handshake because we are passionate enough about research and they are doing it very well,” Adejana said.

He noted that “building collapse mostly comes as a result of negligence and passing through the school of Estate and Business will also help in addressing the challenge.

The school graduated the participants of the 56th stream who were part of the courtesy visit to the University as part of their regular industry visit. 12 participants, including old and new ones got certified after going through one out of four specialization areas including sales, investment, development and financial freedom and analysis.

The graduation also had notable industry leaders in attendance including Adeyemi Adeniyi, a real estate practitioner with over 14 years of experience who served as a guest speaker. He shared his wealth of experience with the students.