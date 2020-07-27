TurrisFortissima new luxury Hallmark Estate to be ready Q1 2022

TurrisFortissima Limited, a trusted real estate firm known for constructing state-of-the-art facilities, has introduced yet another exceptional housing facility, called The Hallmark.

The Hallmark is part of TurrisFortissima’s commitment to providing affordable, yet luxurious housing to discerning investors and home seekers within and outside Nigeria.

The Hallmark Estate is nestled in the effervescent vicinity of Lekki in Lagos State – on Admiralty Way. The estate holds the promise of luxury and elegance. The best part of Hallmark Estate for many lies in its location and proximity to lifestyle centres which makes it ideal for investors and families looking for homes in the heart of Lagos.

Speaking during a press briefing, Tunji Aiku, principal partner, TurrisFortissima Limited explained the unique features of The Hallmark Estate. According to him, The Hallmark Estate ticks all the marks of quality and caters to the need of luxury home seekers in Lagos.

“What we aim to achieve with The Hallmark Estate like all our projects is to provide elegant and distinct real estate with convenient payment plans. The Hallmark Estate is second to none in all ramifications of affordable luxury,” he said.

He further stated that the estate has been carefully planned and comes with lush gardens, trees amidst green areas, extensive walkways and timeless architecture.

In the same vein, Tobi Ogunrombi, non executive director, TurrisFortissima also affirmed the company’s commitment to bridging the deficit for luxurious yet affordable housing in Lagos, stressing that the estate is a perfect balance of urban living and classy abode for homeowners who desire luxurious and affordable homes at the same time.

“It is of paramount importance to us at TurrisFortissima to meet the needs of Lagosians who do not have the time to build their desired homes from start to finish. We take the stress off them by providing well finished houses that meet international real estate standards using quality building materials,” she added.

She assured that the delivery of The Hallmark would be in Q1 2022 and by then all home owners would be able to live in their dream houses in the heart of Lekki, Lagos with 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply.

Tunji revealed that apart from its good serenity, adequate security and space, the estate is “a perfect place for that city homewith a touch of nature as the design seeks to preserve most of nature’s gifts within its beautiful landscape and breath-taking scenery,” he said.

The Hallmark is designed to be an elegant and impressive custom-built estate structured to compliment the taste and lifestyle of every home seeker with a flair for sophisticated and elegant real estate. A 2bedroom in Hallmark Estate goes for 75 Million Naira while the 3bedrooms go for 85 Million Naira. The two flat types come with maid’s room.

Recreationally, the Hallmark comes with a swimming pool, playground for children and a gym.

Infrastructure in the estate includes paved road network, well-illuminated streets, pedestrian boulevard, drainage system, security network, perimeter fence and more.