The importance of regulatory compliance in FM

(Infrastructure maintenance with Tunde Obileye)

The role of facility management has never been more challenging, yet vital in the delivery of day-to-day operations. Regulations and standards are constantly updated to keep up with changing circumstances and the requirements that facility managers must follow.

As their responsibilities shift, they are expected to advance their skills in strategic planning, emergency management, compliance and communication

The importance of regulatory compliance in facility management cannot be overstated. How facility managers navigate these evolving requirements is one important key to their success. Facility managers need to establish robust processes to effectively address compliance issues related to diverse standards in areas such as utilities, safety, and environmental regulations at all levels of government.

The range of regulatory requirements facility managers are expected to deal with underscores the intricate nature of the profession.

The facility’s type, size, location and complexity will determine, to a large extent, the compliance issues that arise. The compliance process is essential to successfully managing facilities and ensuring operational readiness.

Facility managers seeking to improve their organizations’ compliance must deal with numerous laws such as the National Environmental Standards & Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Act 2007, Factories Act 2004 and Lagos State Safety Commission Law 2011 (if the organization is based in Lagos).

Each organization may have an agency unique to its facilities and mission requirements, such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the NESREA.

One way to start the compliance process is to create a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This manual will comprise a list of systems or operations that have special requirements, including all regulatory requirements for the organization.

It is a practical and effective tool that facility managers are responsible for implementing. These written instructions outline an organization’s routine or repetitive activity to guide operations. They are designed to boost efficiency, ensure quality output and promote uniformity of performance while mitigating against miscommunication and non-compliance with industry regulations.

SOPs are a proven solution to the challenges of facility management and compliance, and it is a facility manager’s responsibility to actively put them into action.

Details in an SOP for facility-specific requirements are essential to its development. This provides a basis for operational and mission-readiness success for any organization’s facilities. The process needs to be structured to handle the high-risk areas so compliance issues can be resolved to minimize the effect on the organization’s mission.

Details also are critical for ensuring the organization covers all of its requirements. This compliance process is constantly changing, so updates need to be added each time one is identified, or at least the SOPs should be reviewed annually to keep up with a changing environment.

Facility managers’ compliance responsibilities can be complex and resource-intensive, depending on the organization and types of facilities they oversee. Process development is crucial in meeting expectations and involves managing many areas. Facility managers may need input from vendors and specialized service providers and are advised not to hesitate to seek such assistance when necessary.

After the SOP is completed, compliance training and implementation are required components. A process review and developing methods to track the way managers make identified changes to the implemented SOPs are also necessary.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE