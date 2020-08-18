Sujimoto unveils Zaha Hadid sanitary wares, gives 7 reasons to buy luxury project

Sujimoto Construction Limited, Africa’s leading luxury real estate brand, has announced that all master bathrooms at the LeonardoBySujimoto will have the limited edition sanitary ware by Zaha Hadid.

According to the managing director of the construction company, Sijibomi Ogundele, LeonardoBySujimoto will be the first residential apartment in Africa, after the Giuliano, to house this premium and exclusive sanitary wares.

Ogundele recalls that Zaha Hadid was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004. She also received the UK’s most prestigious Architectural Award, the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011 for her groundbreaking, never-before-seen designs.

In an interaction with media men, Ogundele added that the LeonardoBySujimoto will not only house the majestic Zaha Hadid Porcelanosa Vitae which was voted the best sanitary ware in the world at the World Build Awards 2018 but also feature other tops of the range facilities.

“Alongside the Zaha Hadid Vitae, the LeonardoBySujimoto will also include a crèche, IMAX cinema, techno gym, private salon, infinity pool, mini-mart, full home automation, Indoor Virtual Golf, Tennis Court, Squash Court, Interactive Lobby, Restaurant and Lounge, and other breathtaking features,” Ogundele said.

The Managing Director said his company is keen on providing cozy apartments for Nigerians at incredibly affordable prices while creating opportunities for investors to secure an impressive return on investment.

“In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4-bedroom apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices range from $935,000 to $3.5millon, while a 4-bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto with its exceptional features and facilities is selling for $850,000 for now,” he said.