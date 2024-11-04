Stakeholders’ collaboration seen as solution to building, construction failures

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has said that the solution to construction failures, especially building collapse, is in collaboration with professionals in the public and private sectors to ensure excellence in the construction industry.

Ifeanyi Okeke, the organisation’s Director General, stated this ahead of the forthcoming national conference on the building sector scheduled for November 12, 2024, at the Nigerian Airforce Conference Centre (NAFC), Abuja.

Foluso Bolaji, Director, Public Relations Department, in a statement at the weekend, quoted the DG as saying that the theme of the conference, ‘Adherence to Standard Practices: Bedrock of Sustainable Development in the Building Sector’ was apt.

Okeke explained that the objective was to bring together leading stakeholders to reposition the building sector for safety, growth and sustainability. He urged the professionals and other stakeholders to actively participate so as to achieve the desired goals.

“Your participation is highly valued as your expertise and insights will contribute significantly to addressing the challenges and recurrent issues in the building and construction subsectors.

Read also: Architects demand stricter regulation, enforcement against building collapse

The SON boss said the fertile ideas from the conference would significantly add value to the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda on affordable, quality and safe houses for all.

“Indeed, the conference will foster effective collaboration among stakeholders and operators in Nigeria’s building subsector to encourage increased investment for economic growth,” he said.

The DG noted that, overall, the Renewed Hope Agenda on housing aims to provide affordable and decent housing for Nigerians, stimulate economic growth, and create job opportunities in the subsector.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

Share