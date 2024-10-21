Architects demand stricter regulation, enforcement against building collapse

The Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA) has demanded a stricter regulation and enforcement against building collapse in the Country, lamenting that over 500 cases of building collapse have been recorded in the Country.

The Institute, which described building collapse as a recurring nightmare ridiculing the Nigeria internationally, noted that it was high time Nigeria’s Governmemt acted to forestall the menace.

Adeniyi Mobolaji, President of NIA, speaking at the 2024 Architects Symposium held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital on Friday with the theme “Architecture and Building Collapse: the Practice, Reality and Remedy”, also called on members of the body to be alive to their responsibility in building project to prevent the ugly cases.

He said, “The incidents of building collapse in Nigeria highlights the need for stricter building regulations and enforcement to prevent it.

“Building collapse is a recurring nightmare in Nigeria, in fact, it’s becoming very embarrassing, we are almost becoming a ridicule internationally when like every other week, the building is collapsing.

“Recently, a building collapsed in Lagos, infact, Lagos is becoming epicenter for building collapses in Nigeria and it is so unfortunate. As Architects, we must confront this reality and take collective responsibility to ensuring safety and sustainability.

“We must never forget our position in building project. The Architect is the lead construction. Therefore he has an oversight over all the professionals. The statistics are alarming and this is the reality we must face. Over 500 building collapse in Nigeria since 2010 has been recorded and over 100 of lives lost”, she stated.

