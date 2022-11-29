Rolad Properties pledges more solutions as it rebrands, expands frontiers

Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, one of Nigeria’s real estate investment and development firms, has pledged more products and solutions as it rebrands its operations and expands its frontiers.

The company, in a statement in Lagos on Monday, explained that as a result of the rebranding, it has changed its identity logo, adding that it has also opened a new office in the United Kingdom.

All these, according to authorities of the company, are coming on the heels of a ground-breaking event recently which announced the beginning of construction work on Idera De— one of the company’s luxury housing projects in Mowe, Ogun State.

“Our new logo has taken a minimalist, yet symbolic outlook that has the first letter of the company name embedded within an orthographic building view,” Dotun Oloyede, the company’s managing director, explained.

Oloyede added, “the new logo retains the brand’s primary colour that is popularly referred to as ‘Rolad Green’ by lovers of the brand; an Apple Green has been introduced as secondary colour; both of these colours connote nature and land being nature’s free gift, fertility, freshness and hope.”

He noted that the rebranding was imperative as it was not only about the brand outlook but also about the modus operandi of the organisation, which meant that the quality and excellent services that they have been known for would be taken a notch higher.

“Our new and existing clients have seen that we are exceptional in our service delivery, with integrity and excellence being at the core of everything we do. This rebranding further strengthens our resolve to be known as a leading, world-class team and point of reference for quality, excellent and affordable real estate services in Africa and beyond,” he assured.

Oloyede stressed that the rebranding was greeted with the opening of their UK office at 124, City Road, London, EC1V2NX; and the launch of their housing project, Idera De, in the heart of Mowe, Ogun State.

According to him, Rolad Properties is a company borne out of the resilience, doggedness and entrepreneurial spirit of a team of excellent and intelligent individuals with a combined experience of over 20 years in creating solutions in the real estate sector such that even the lowest-earning person can have something to retire to.

The company has estates across three states including Lagos, Ogun and Oyo plus Abuja the federal capital territory. The company also has more estates in the works in other parts of Nigeria and beyond.