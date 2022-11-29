Zylus assures on mission to deliver 3,000 homes in three years

Zylus Group International has, once again, assured on its mission to deliver to over 3000 Nigerians their dream homes by 2025 through its real estate subsidiary, Zylus Homes.

In what could be described as another step towards reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria, the company recently did physical allocation of plots of land to subscribers at one of its estates, Western Hiltop, situated at Ikola in Alagbado, Lagos.

27 subscribers were allocated their plots on the estate which sits on 10 hectares of land, making it a total of 63 subscribers who have so far to been allocated their plots at the estate with the opportunity to build their dream home.

With this, the real estate company which celebrated 4years anniversary recently and has carved a niche in the industry as one of the trusted companies in Nigeria, can now boast of making, at least, 1000 Nigerians land and house owners.

Speaking at the allocation and tour of the estate attended by over 1000 persons, including subscribers and top real estate industry professionals, chairman of Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye, reassured subscribers and prospective investors of the company’s determination to continually deliver on its promise.

Bukola Olatujoye, the company’s CEO, added that at a time when there are so many doubts around investing in real estate due to delayed allocation, the company is charged with the responsibility to ensure that subscribers to any of their estates have nothing to worry about.

The subscribers, who expressed satisfaction with the timely allocation by Zylus, also received their land documents and were given certificates of allocation—the first of its kind in the real estate industry.