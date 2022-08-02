Reftop Homes signs MoU with CYID to support migrants with accommodation

Reftop homes, a real estate firm, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Youths Integrated Development (CYID) to provide temporary accommodation for returning migrants of Nigeria origin.

Speaking during the agreement signing Aihawu Victor, director of CYID described the MoU as a remarkable move that will facilitate the sustainable reintegration of returning migrants into community life.

“The MoU is a remarkable move that will facilitate the sustainable reintegration of returning migrants into community life by providing them equal access to social protection and services, justice, and psycho-social assistance,” he said.

“Other provisions includes; vocational training, employment opportunities and decent work, recognition of skills acquired abroad, and financial services, to fully build upon their entrepreneurship, skills and human capital as active members of society and contributors to sustainable development in the country of origin upon return.”

“To this effect, CYID and Reftop Homes Group has come into a partnership for the smooth implementation of return, readmission, and reintegration of returning migrants of Nigeria origin, Aihawu added.

Responding to the agreement, David Asogba, CEO of Reftop Homes said the MoU signing was a breakthrough and that his company was delighted to partner with CYID in providing temporary accommodation for returning migrants.

He asserted that Reftop is so much more than just a real estate company; we are shaping the market for real estate in the future.

Under this partnership, Reftop Homes Group will provide the followings; three-bedroom accommodation to CYID to serve as temporary accommodation for returning migrants, support CYID vocational and entrepreneurship activities as the company deem fit.

Also, it will provide space for internship and mentoring for CYID trainees in the real estate sector

The partnership agreement takes effect immediately and it is subject to review or termination whenever the parties decide.