Qualified Cargo expands business, to build new facility in Alaro City

Qualified Cargo Solutions, an international logistics service provider for air and sea freight, says it is expanding its operations in Nigeria by building a new office and storage facility in Alaro City.

The company has, therefore, joined the fast-growing league of Nigerian and multinational companies building their facilities in the new city located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos.

The company is, by this move, strengthening its outstanding customer focus and use of innovative technology. The expectation, according to Ali Wahid, the company’s General Manager, is that “this expansion of our business will make trade between Nigeria and the rest of the world easier and faster.”

Odunayo Ojo, the CEO of Alaro City, noted that they were pleased to welcome Qualified Cargo Solutions to their business community, where it could enjoy numerous infrastructure and financial advantages in a well-planned city.

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City is planned as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces.

A partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos State government, Alaro City has been widely hailed as the next evolution of Lagos. More than 3.5km of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction.

In January 2020, the largest ready-to-eat therapeutic food factory in Africa was launched in Alaro City by Ariel Foods FZE. The facility, located on 15,414 square metres of land, has an annual production capacity of 18,000 metric tonnes and is the most technically advanced manufacturing facility in the world. It is capable of enabling Nigeria to meet its own requirements and export nutritional ready-to-eat foods.