Professionals see hope in youth energy, creativity amid challenges in cities

Professionals in the real estate sector say there is hope in young people’s energy, creativity and innovation despite the challenges in the cities which, according to them, are home to more than half of the world’s population.

The professionals who spoke at a forum to mark this year’s World Habitat Day, noted that the youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but also change-makers of today, adding that they possess the drive and digital fluency to rethink how cities function, how homes are built and how communities can thrive.

The professionals, however, lamented the dearth of professional architects in Nigeria, stressing the need for more architectural engineers and urging young minds to enroll in the course in order to increase the number and build a better nation

Tolu Bawa-Allah, an architect and a member of International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Nigeria, which hosted the event at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, said Nigeria needed more hands in the area of building to meet up with construction and development that lies ahead of Nigeria as a third world country.

“I am using this opportunity to plead with the youth right from secondary school that we need more of them to take courses coming into those environments, especially architects, builders, engineers and so on. We don’t have enough professionals to take on the number of things we need to do in Nigeria as a third world country,” Bawa-Allah said.

According to him, it is surprising that Nigeria doesn’t have up to 10,000 registered architects, fueling urgent need for more professionals in the industry.

Speaking on the theme of the World Habitat Day which was ‘Engaging Youths for a Better Urban Future,’ the professionals tasked the youths to use their innovative powers for urban development.

Akin Opatola, President, FIABCI-Nigeria, said “much hope lies in the creativity and innovative powers of the youths to create an enabling environment in Nigeria and the world at large.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future,’ comes at a pivotal moment. Cities, which are home to more than half of the world’s population, are facing unprecedented challenges. From climate change and population growth to the pressures of housing and infrastructure, our urban centers are at a critical juncture

Yet, amid these challenges, there is hope in the energy, creativity, and innovation of young people. The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the change-makers of today. They possess the drive and digital fluency to rethink how cities function, how homes are built and how communities can thrive,” he added.

Opatola said that, as the president of an international real estate association based in Lagos, a vibrant city itself brimming with youthful dynamism, he could testify to the transformative power that young minds bring to our industry.

He urged industry leaders, policy makers, and advocates to open the doors of opportunity for young people in urban planning, construction, and real estate management.

“We must invest in their ideas, provide mentorship, and support their ventures in building resilient and inclusive urban spaces. By empowering the youth, we ensure that our cities remain vibrant, diverse, and capable of adapting to the shifting tides of a changing world.”

Ayodeji Odeleye, chairman, planning committee, FIABCI-Nigeria, also emphasised more on the powers of young people in development and urban transformation, urging stakeholders to equip them with adequate tools needed.

“As the future stewards of our cities, our young minds are uniquely positioned to lead the charge toward building urban spaces that are sustainable, inclusive, and forward-looking. The youth are not just tomorrow’s leaders but today’s architects, innovators, and changemakers.

Our responsibility is to provide them with the tools, opportunities, and platforms to take ownership of the urban challenges we face and envision solutions that reflect the aspirations of a dynamic and forward-thinking society,” he said.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

