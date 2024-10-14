Nigerian Army boosts soldiers’ welfare with new housing project

The Nigerian Army says it has commissioned a newly constructed 12-unit cabin accommodation for its officers and soldiers at the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (NARPAS) Regiment, with the aim of improving their welfare.

The commissioning took place on October 11, 2024, at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Kaduna State.

Mayirenso Saraso, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the the Nigeria Army, who disclosed this, explained that the project aligned with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy, which seeks to transform the Nigerian Army into a “well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force capable of fulfilling its constitutional duties in a joint operational environment.”

Saraso commended the NARPAS Regiment for meeting expectations since its establishment in 2022.

He acknowledged the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, for releasing funds to support the project and urged the officers to maintain the facility and strive for improvement.

The GOC also commended Hassan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, for providing space at the NAF Base for the regiment’s operations and accommodation, urging the personnel to uphold discipline, ensure hygiene, and respect the regulations of the base.

Saraso extended his appreciation to Abubakar Abdullahi, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command for his support to the regiment, particularly through the Air Component of the former Operation Whirl Punch.

He called for continued collaboration, especially in the ongoing Operation Fansan Yamma.

He also thanked Goodluck Ugeleka, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Space Command for his leadership and acknowledged the efforts of the project contractor for delivering quality work.

Peter Efe, Acting Commanding Officer of NARPAS in his welcome remarks, highlighted that since the regiment’s operations began in 2022, accommodation had been their primary challenge.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for approving the construction of the 12-unit cabins, which now address this critical need.

This development, he said was another step in enhancing the welfare of Nigerian Army personnel as they continue their operations across the country.

