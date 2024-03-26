Plumbing: What to do in an emergency

Dealing with plumbing issues when they occur can be stressful particularly if it is an emergency. Almost every person and home will have a plumbing problem or emergency at some point. Learning how to deal with such a situation before getting professional assistance will give control to the affected person to protect his or her home.

There are certain steps to take if you find a few inches of water on the floor, a leak in the ceiling or a soggy bit of drywall that has fallen to the floor.

Here are plumbing tips to help you get through an emergency situation:

Shut off the water: Whenever there’s an emergency, the first step is to turn off the closest water source as quickly as possible. For toilets, this can be as simple as turning the valve at the base or behind your commode. For larger emergencies or flooding, you’ll want to turn off the main valve in the home. Most water valves require you to turn them clockwise for shut off.

Check the water heater: In a major emergency, it is a good idea to turn off the water heater(if one is available) after the main valve is shut to avoid damage to the unit. This will prevent the risk of bursting or overheating. If you have a gas water heater, always turn the gas off first.

Call a plumber: Immediately after cutting off the water supply and turning off the water heater, the next step is calling a plumber. The sooner the better to have the problem fixed.

Tackle small leaks: If there are leaks, stop them as best as possible. Having plumber’s tape at home will make it a lot easier. The use of towels around pipes or putting buckets under dripping leaks will be useful to stop further damage. Make a note of these leaks and let the plumber know upon arrival. This is very important information for the plumber.

Open drains and spigots: It is likely there will still be water in your pipes even after the main water valve is shut off. The water can be moved away from potential damage areas by turning on any spigots that are outside of your home. If there is a small clog or backup during this process, attempt to open the drain carefully, possibly with a plunger. Don’t use any cleaning chemical in your pipes during an emergency because it may cause more harm before the plumber arrives.

Call and listen: People often forget to call a plumber when dealing with an emergency. This is clearly not a good idea. An early call gives you an opportunity to get some initial help with the problem. A well-trained plumbing expert, answering your call, can ask if the situation is dangerous or not. When a professional tells you to leave your home during an emergency, please listen. It can save lives.

Plumbing emergencies can incite panic, but if you keep your cool, you can help minimize the damage to your home. The tips highlighted above can help you handle a plumbing emergency and get you in the right mindset to tackle an emergency but remember to always call a plumber during the process. The safest thing for you is to have a 24/7 plumbing expert just a phone call away. Being prepared is the best way to successfully handle any plumbing situation.