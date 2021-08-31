Peller, stakeholders, investors attend MKH Parkview Estate launch

MKH Investment, an investment management company, which recently extended its operations to Ibadan, Oyo state has launched its premier housing project – MKH Parkview Estate with a groundbreaking ceremony.

During the ceremony at Ido Community, Ibadan, Muibi Kehinde, chief executive officer, MKH said that the goal of his organisation is to promote affordable housing, promising durability, modern amenities, and facilities while merging smart homes’ features.

“I won’t make much emphasis on the quality of this development, the experience will speak for itself,” he said.

“In a few weeks, this bare land will gradually transform into a city. Contrary to existing beliefs, Ibadan is as profitable and marketable as other major cities in Nigeria because of the peace and tranquility that it offers,” he further said.

“Just last week, we allocated plots to our investors at Primehood Estate, our first Estate in Ibadan, and it’s been an interesting experience so far,” he added.

Read Also: MKH Investment Launches Primehood Estate in Ibadan

Speaking on the uniqueness of the project, he stated that MKH Parkview Estate consists of housing units that are designed for maximum comfort.

According to him, the estate comprises two and three-bedroom apartments built to meet specific housing needs.

“Depending on the choice of the investors and the package they choose to go with, the bungalows come fully furnished at different prices,” he said.

One of the special guests at the event, Shina Peller, representative of the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency, Oyo State expressed his belief in the brand.

“I like what I see here today, and I am happy to be a part of this groundbreaking ceremony. I have taken a close look at the materials, and the videos, and I can say that this is a good project for anyone with a vision in the Ibadan real estate market,” Peller said.

“The location is also good and very affordable for the promised value”, he said.

MKH is an investment management company driven by the goal to create sustainable investment opportunities in Nigeria.

For this project and other projects under MKH Investment Limited, the company has made investment easy with its ‘Buyback’ offers. The MKH Buyback scheme is backed up by Mutual Benefits Insurance Limited.