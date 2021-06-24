MKH Investment Launches Primehood Estate in Ibadan

MKH Investment Limited, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Lagos, has extended its operations to Ibadan with the launch of its new office and the groundbreaking ceremony of Primehood Estate. The launching ceremony held on the 19th of June, 2021 was highly attended by stakeholders’ from Lagos and Abuja state and high-level dignitaries such as the Olubadan of Ibadan. Starting with the official launch at Ring Road, Ibadan, attendees proceeded to the site of Primehood Estate for the groundbreaking ceremony and ended with a luxury tour at Ilaji Resort.

“Primehood Estate is strategically positioned to be one of the best channels of profitable real estate investments in Ibadan. When we came to Ibadan, we were on the lookout for properties that are easily accessible with exceptional locations,” said Muibi Kehinde Hammed, CEO of MKH Investment Limited in his speech.

“The first day I came here, I knew that this was it. Those who understand the dynamics of real estate investment will realize that it’s just a matter of a short time before Primehood Estate yields millions of naira in investment,” he said.

He noted that the proximity of Primehood Estate to the famous Ilaji Resort is another unique point.

“We are building here. In a few weeks, we will begin our affordable building project. This bare land will gradually transform into a city. And unlike existing beliefs, Ibadan is as profitable and marketable as other major cities in Nigeria because of the peace and tranquillity that it offers,” he said.

“Finally, with our special launch offer, a plot now sells N500,000, and investors who buy six plots will get one for free. We also have fantastic offerings for partner consultants,” he added.

Also, Laide Okubena, one of the top realtors who graced the event from Lagos, commended MKH’s Investment for bringing such an innovative product to Ibadan.

“I’m impressed by the level of work that has gone into this. I love that the brand is establishing its presence, not just by launching a new estate, but also by opening a new office in the city,” Okubena said.

“This product is highly marketable, and we look forward to closing a plethora of deals with this, especially with the special offer,” he added.

Another realtor, Beatrice Adeparusi, expressed her delight with the new product and the proposed development. I am excited to be here today. All I can see is development coming sooner than expected and an upscale neighbourhood coming to Ibadan.

The highlight of the event was the arrival of the Monarch, Olubadan, his wife and entourage at the Ilaji Resort. Followed by a standing ovation and accolades, the guests were thrilled by the arrival of the king, who is also the first landlord at Ilaji Resort.

The Olubadan welcomed the company to the city and pledged his support for the brand. Prior to the event, the Olubadan had pledged his support for the brand during a courtesy visit by the MKH team. His appearance at the event reinforced this.

MKH is an investment management company driven by the goal of creating sustainable investment opportunities in Nigeria. The company helps individuals and organizations get maximum returns on investments. MKH Investment Limited delivers value by creating viable investment opportunities in real estate, oil and gas and the agriculture sectors.