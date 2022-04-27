Our target is to simplifying home ownership for customers – Realvest CEO

Damilare Oshokoya, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Realvest Global Technologies Limited, a real estate solutions provider, has disclosed that despite the rising cost of building materials in Nigeria, the company is working at simplifying home ownership for its customers.

“Everything that we do within the Realvest community is targeted at simplifying home ownership for our customers. We understand that the cost of building materials must have doubled and even tripled over the past business year, but we have come to a full resolve a long time ago to continue providing simplified home-ownership to our customers in spite of the odds,” Oshokoya stated.

Oshokoya in a statement made during the handover ceremony and made available to BusinessDay disclosed that Realvest Global Technologies Limited handed over the keys to 2 & 3 bedroom bungalows to nine of its subscribers in Ibeju Lekki, the first in a series of handovers scheduled for the second quarter of the year to its HomeVest subscribers.

According to Oshokoya, with Realvest, every member of the society now has a decent shot at owning quality homes made only with the best of building materials at affordable rates. He said that since the company’s establishment in 2019, the real estate firm has worked relentlessly at simplifying home ownership with unique real estate products like Co-earn, Homevest, Co-earnflex and Wealth X especially within sub-Saharan Africa.

Oshokoya said that the current state of foreign exchange and Covid-19 restrictions, and the constantly rising cost of building materials the firm has encountered are only a few of the challenges faced on its journey to tackling housing deficits in the country. He however reassures the general public that Realvest loyalty remains with its customers who have continued to fulfill their end of the bargain

According to him, RealVest Global Technologies Limited a subsidiary of Pertinence Group is a frontline real estate firm in Nigeria with subscribers across 18 countries, providing flexible, attractive and secure real estate investments for individuals on a budget as low as N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira).

Egweni Osezino, CEO of Edificio, a full-fledged construction company, also a subsidiary of Pertinence Group, said that the price hike within the construction sector is not just peculiar to Nigerian real estate but is also a global economic situation.

“Everyone on our team works diligently to carry out market surveys, cutting the middleman and making bulk purchases in a bid to minimise the negative economic impact at the same time delivering on brand promise,” Osezino stated.

“For over three years, Homevest by Realvest has delivered nothing short of quality modern designs. “We make certain that all our 2 and 3 Bedroom bungalows in all nine Homevest estates meet both the standard of what was designed as well as what was promised at the finished phases of the projects across five states of the federation,” said Christian Chickeme,