Osonuga named among Nigeria’s top 10 real estate disruptors 2020

The CEO of Adloyalty Business Network, Freeman Osonuga, has been named one of Nigeria’s Top 10 Real Estate Disruptors 2020.This is a reflection of his exemplary leadership and expertise that have led to the registration of over 20,000 realtors under his firm.

Osonuga’s committed and deep understanding of the business of real estate has placed him ahead of his contemporaries. He is the author of Print Money With Zero Capital which is Nigeria’s first most comprehensive guide to success in real estate brokerage business. The book is accompanied by a Professional Real Estate Brokerage Online Course.

Osonuga is a global leader who, effortlessly, dons many caps and has been quite successful as a medical doctor, real estate broker, humanitarian, international public speaker and a successful entrepreneur.

“I am humbled by the surprise recognition but then I believe it is the smart work my team and I have vested into the industry that is paying off. However, this is a call for more work and, particularly, more innovations that will transform the real estate industry and put us on the global map,” he noted in reaction to the recognition.

Osonuga was recognised by The Top 10 Magazine alongside Sijibomi Ogundele, MD/CEO, Sujimoto Construction Limited; Adebola Sheidu, Chairman/CEO, Brains & Hammers Limited; Kennedy Okonkwo, Group CEO, Nedcomoaks Limited, and Jane Onwumere, GMD, PWAN Homes Limited.

Others are Adetola Emmanuel King, GMD/CEO, Adron Homes and Properties Limited; Teniola Adesanya, Group CEO, Oxford Group Nigeria; Noah Ibrahim, MD/CEO, Novarick Homes and Properties Limited; Kennedy Nnadi, MD/CEO, Pennek Nigeria Limited, and Umar Abdullahi, CEO, Cosgrove