Opportunity opens for first-time buyers as developer launches small budget homes

For young families and investors with patient capital, an opportunity has just opened as Novarick Homes, a property development company, has entered the housing market with what it says is a small budget, pocket-friendly homes.

On offer are what the firm calls Ruby Apartments with the serenity of Nova Gardens and culture-styled WAZOBIA Courts, located right in the heart of Lekki, the fastest developing area in Lagos, Nigeria. The apartments are a mixture of luxury and affordability, specially designed to merge class with urban development.

The moderate estate is a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments with a blend of smart and eco-friendly finishing. These are good for Diaspora Nigerians and African irrespective of their nationality. The prime location of the estate gives residents access to facilities like schools, supermarkets, hospitals, corporate institutions and movie centres.

“Our team of investment experts has helped local and international clients purchase owned, fully managed property to earn monthly rental income,” said Noah Ibrahim, CEO, Novarick Homes and Properties.

“There is a variety of ways to invest in real estate and a virtual tour of our different projects will provide a detailed breakdown,” Ibrahim assured.

He noted that east or west, home is the best, adding that it was the reason for introducing both Option A (Direct Investment) and Option B (Off Plan Investment), which is supported by advanced building maintenance and management system.

The estate enjoys closeness to other major developments like Lekki International Airport, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Epe Resorts, Lekki Golf Course, Alaro City, Eleko Beach and the Pan-Atlantic University.

Nova Gardens is a haven for tranquillity with a blend of relaxation, comfort and scenic environment. The gated estate offers a mix of modern workspaces and exquisite centres with stunning views and engaging landscape.