Opportunity for investors to earn rental income opens as Zylus launches scheme

Opportunity has opened for investors desiring to invest in a real estate scheme for purposes of earning rental income. Zylus Group International, a real estate investment firm, is offering the opportunity to yield-seeking investors.

The firm, whose mission in real estate industry is to deliver trend-setting and innovative products and also to make every Nigerian a property owner, recently expanded its investment portfolio with the launch of a new investment scheme called Rentizy.

Zylus is a fast-rising privately owned and internationally recognized organization based in Lagos, Nigeria with interests in real estate, human capital development, agriculture, infrastructure, and general construction. In just a few years, the company has set a standard in the industry.

Rentizy is an investment scheme holding out promise for a good return on investment which the initiators say will allow investors to earn up to 40 percent on rental income within the first 14 months of investment. This comes with other benefits which Rentizy offers, according to the developers.

“We set up Rentizy in order to create opportunity for those who want to earn rental income without owning a property, and also to aid government’s drive in reducing housing deficit,” Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Zylus GMD, explained at the unveiling of the new scheme.

He added that the mission of the group is to operate an organization that is geared towards problem-solving through innovation. “We are poised to deliver excellent services and increase investors’ return through research. We aim to deliver on our promise; Rentizy will set a new standard for real estate investment in Nigeria,” he assured.

The new scheme has unique features which, Wasiu Sonekan, the company’s managing director explained, are tailored to meet the needs of a modern investor who wants to earn rental income through a secured and reliable platform.

He explained further that invested funds in the scheme would be used strictly for the development and construction of affordable housing units.

“Rentizy is a real estate investment initiative of Zylus Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Zylus Group International. It is divided into three categories, one for investors, and the other for those who want to rent apartments to live, and those who want to rent apartments to own,” he said.

Olatujoye disclosed at the product launch that the company had already taken steps to acquire properties in different parts of Lagos, Abeokuta and Enugu which would be used as apartments that would be leased out to those who wanted to rent to live or rent to own.

That way, he explained, the Group would fulfill its promises to investors, and guarantee the security of investments. “There will be insurance coverage on investments and tenants who decide to rent to live will enjoy both life insurance and loss of employment insurance in cases of unforeseen circumstances,” he assured.