Ooni elevates shopping experience in Osun community, builds N900m mall

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has introduced a new shopping experience in Ede community of Osun State where he recently unveiled an iconic shopping complex said to be have cost over 900 million to build. The Monarch has also built an estate in the community.

Expectation is that the locals who were hitherto used to shopping in an open market will be introduced to a whole modern, formal and western-styled way of shopping in that new shopping mall that has been brought to their door-step.

Oba Ogunwusi, before his ascension to the throne of his ancestors, was a very successful real estate investor and developer with footprints in many highbrow locations in Lagos, Nigeria’s home of real estate.

At the commissioning of the two projects recently, the Monarch said the investments would usher in tremendous economic prosperity to the state, disclosing that, over the years, he had trained about 750,000 youths who have been doing well in their respective professions.

He urged the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, to seek Federal Government’s support to develop housing estate in the area because of its proximity to the state government’s secretariat.

According to him, “the development that Osogbo, the state capital, and Ede are witnessing is making it difficult to know the boundaries of both communities. I want to enjoin Governor Ademola Adeleke to seek Federal Government’s support to develop housing estates here because of its proximity to the state government’s secretariat. It will be an added feather to his achievements as governor.”

He commended the youths for developing the estate, noting that the project would attract economic development to the state. “I have trained over 750,000 youths in different professions. We have initiated another project like this in Akure. I have many youths who are developing my projects across the country,” he said.

Governor Adeleke, who commissioned the mall known as ‘Ojaja More Shopping Mall’ and the estate, which is a stone throw from the Osun State Government Secretariat, Abeere, expressed happiness for the construction of the project.

He said that it was a greater joy for him that the commissioning coincided with his 100 days in office. “This project will transform the economic outlook of the state and open up the host community,” the governor said.