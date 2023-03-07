Osun: Adeleke unveils digital economy policies

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has unveiled digital economy policies for the state in a bid to transform it into a tech hub for the southwest region.

The governor also revived and re-launched Broadband Fiber Optic project in order to improve internet coverage in the State.

Adeleke, while unveiling the state digital economy policies and broadband fiber optic project, said his government was determined to put Osun on global digital map to grow its economy.

He further said that his administration would through ICT open up the field of global opportunities to the youth.

“We are talking of a new age agenda; we are aligning with the global digital movement. This is the new reality of our existence. Technology rules our lives. After the COVID pandemic, technology assumes even more frontal roles. I am determined to place Osun State in the front line position. Osun must be on a global digital map.

“Permit me to inform you all that Osun indigenes are top leaders of the Nigerian and African tech sector. They are prominent tech entrepreneurs with billions of dollar capital base globally. We must tap into their expertise to grow our state.

“Also, as a highly literate state, Osun is blessed with an intelligent youth population. My administration seeks to open up the field of global opportunities to our youth. Under the Imole Digital Agenda, our target is to resolve citizens’ challenges through tech applications. We will grow our economy, provide gainful employment for our youth, and transform Osun State into a tech hub for the southwest region. Osun is ready to be a digitally driven state.

“It is with these lofty ideals in mind that I am unveiling several initiatives within the tech sector. Permit me to note that this is the first time Osun State will be having an ICT policy. The policy is designed to identify and apply information communication technology in various sectors of the state. Hence, the new policy has ICT in agriculture, education, health, environment, administration, infrastructure among others. This policy will change our state for the better.

“I am also unveiling the Osun State Tech Innovation policy. Many talented tech innovators abound in our state. The policy seeks to create an enabling environment for tech innovations. Hence, we will support establishment of tech hubs and ensure innovators secure much needed backing.

“As part of our digital economy drive, Osun is poised to be the first State to domesticate the Nigerian Start-ups Act. This will be my first Executive Bill I will be forwarding to the state assembly after this event. The act is programmed to ensure that new start-ups promoters and entrepreneurs secure desired mentoring and financing. The law once domesticated will enhance the goals of both the ICT and the tech innovation policy.

“As e-commerce is at the heart of digital economy, my administration also launched the Osun Google Mapping project. This is to ensure that Osun businesses and landmarks are placed on Google maps to start with,” Adeleke said.