Nigeria’s real estate potential: A lucrative path for economic development

Nigeria’s real estate sector remains a largely untapped resource for economic growth. Despite its potential, the country’s overreliance on oil has hindered its development. To diversify the economy and create sustainable growth, Nigeria must tap into the real estate sector. This involves exploring opportunities in property transactions, land-based taxes, construction projects, and more. By unlocking this potential, We can create jobs, generate revenue, and improve overall economic development.

● Transactional Income: Surplus government land can be monetised through strategic sales, generating immediate revenue. Examples include national stadiums and underutilised military barracks.

● Land-Based Taxes: A robust system of land-based taxes, including land value tax, road tax, and tenement rates, can provide a steady stream of income for governments. This requires efficient collection mechanisms and a crackdown on corruption.

● Job Creation: The construction industry is a major employer, and a thriving real estate sector can create significant job opportunities. Addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit of over 17 million units would be a massive undertaking, fueling job growth across various construction trades.

● Collateral and Securitisation: Real estate can serve as collateral for loans, facilitating investment and business activity. Additionally, land registries can be leveraged for securitisation, attracting further investment into the sector.

● Wealth Creation: Effective land management practices, including development of industrial parks and commercial estates, can create wealth for the government and stimulate economic activity.

Challenges and Solutions

Unlocking this potential requires addressing some critical challenges:

● Land Registration: The dismal rate of land registration in Nigeria (less than 3%) hinders efficient real estate transactions. Streamlining the registration process and ensuring transparency is crucial.

● Multiple Taxation: Inconsistent and overlapping taxes discourage investment. A clear and unified land tax system is necessary.

● Capacity Building: Local governments often lack the expertise and resources for effective land management and tax collection. Capacity building initiatives for relevant government agencies are essential.

● Corruption: Corruption undermines tax collection efforts and discourages investment. Strong anti-corruption measures are needed to create a fair and transparent environment.

The Way Forward

Real estate reform in Nigeria has the potential to be transformative. By implementing the following measures, the government can unlock the sector’s potential:

● Policy Reform: A comprehensive review of land use and taxation policies is needed to streamline procedures, eliminate redundancies, and incentivise investment.

● Infrastructure Development: Investment in infrastructure, such as roads and utilities, will make undeveloped land more attractive for investors.

● Technology Adoption: Utilising technology for land registration, tax administration, and property management can improve efficiency and transparency.

● Public-Private Partnerships: Collaboration between the public and private sectors can leverage expertise and resources for large-scale real estate development projects.

By harnessing the potential of its real estate sector, we can achieve sustainable economic growth, generate employment, and improve the overall well-being of its citizens. With a focus on good governance, clear policies, and strategic investment, We can transform the Nigerian real estate landscape into a powerful engine for national development.

