Nigerian Army, Family Homes Funds partner on affordable housing solutions

The Nigerian Army, through its Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL), has announced a partnership with Family Homes Funds Limited, in a move towards improving housing options for military personnel.

This collaboration was formalized during an inaugural courtesy visit by Joseph Omali, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PHDL, to the headquarters of Family Homes Funds in Abuja.

The partnership aims to address the urgent need for affordable housing, with a specific focus on the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS).

This initiative aligns with the Nigerian Army’s vision of fostering sustainable living environments for its members. During the meeting, Major General Omali emphasized PHDL’s mission to provide housing solutions tailored to the needs of the military community.

He expressed optimism that this collaboration with Family Homes Funds would significantly advance efforts at creating sustainable housing for soldiers.

Abdul Mutallab Mukhtar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Family Homes Funds Limited, welcomed the PHDL team and expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

He highlighted Family Homes Funds’ commitment to supporting initiatives that provide affordable housing for Nigerians and looked forward to collaborating closely with PHDL to achieve their mutual objectives.

The visit concluded with discussions on potential areas of cooperation and plans for future engagements aimed at enhancing affordable homeownership opportunities for military personnel.

