NIESV president solicits support for improved industry standards

The new president of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Johnbull Amayaevbo, has solicited for support, not just from NIESV members, but also from stakeholders in the public and private sectors for improved industry standards.

He also called on government agencies, at all levels, to partner with NIESV to achieve its goal of moving the institution to a new level.

“We are seeking the support of strategic national bodies concerned with issues relating to policy development, such as the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) towards making positive changes within the estate surveying and land economy sector in Nigeria,” he said.

He revealed that there were plans to initiate strategic action aimed at improving the standard of professional estate surveying practice in Nigeria, assuring that his tenure would be anchored on four strategic agenda that would bring significant change to the national outlook of the institution and set the standard for practitioners in the industry.

“For this administration, our strategic direction will focus on rebranding, research and development, capacity building and improving the welfare of our members. More than ever, we are committed to uplifting NIESV to greater heights”, Amayaevbo said.

The new President added that he would work in close collaboration with his team of management committee members to ensure strict adherence to professional standards among practitioners and stakeholders.

“We will run our tenure based on law and order,” he assured, emphasizing that, “with an established feedback mechanism in place, we will regularly assess and make necessary adjustments to policy based on feedback from our members in order to ensure that every member becomes an ambassador of the profession for which the Nigerian NIESV is renowned.”

Amayaevbo brings 30 years of experience as an estate surveyor and valuer to bear on his new position. His specialty in asset valuation comprises plants and equipment, right of way acquisition, facility management, real estate brokerage (residential, commercial, industrial and logistics spaces) and more.

The official inauguration ceremony of Amayaevbo as the 25th President, along with members of the Council of NIESV, will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Abuja.

NIESV was founded in 1969 by a group of qualified general practice chartered surveyors who were trained mainly in the United Kingdom. It was granted government recognition by the enactment of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers (Registration Act) Decree No. 24 of 1975, now CAP E13 LFN 2007.