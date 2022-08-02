New retail, hospitality experience underway as Mall D’Oasis unveils facility

Mall D’Oasis Shopping Centre Limited, a commercial development company, has unveiled one-of-a kind facility that will be offering retail, business and hospitality services to Nigerians in Lagos.

The facility, known as Oasis Centre Ikeja, is a joint venture project by Mall D’ Oasis and Nigeria Police Cooperative Multipurpose Co-operative Society. It sits on about 6,100-square meters of land.

Expectation is that the facility, which stands on 7-floors, will bring new experience in shopping and hotel business, more so as the world renowned hospitality franchisor, Wyndham, will be taking position in the facility as anchor.

Strategically located along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos, Oasis Centre is about 5-minute drive to Lagos international and local airports which is one of its exciting features. According to its promoters, the Centre is designed to deliver wholesome, tranquil comfort and convenience.

The facility boasts top-notch facilities, including 24/7 power supply, good road network which begins with a slip road to the centre; excellent security systems and processes, and all the elements of a great city, designed with complete comfort and success of its occupants in mind.

Other features include a 300-capacity car park, meeting rooms, gym, spa/sauna, an infinity swimming pool, and an exclusive rooftop lounge and bar for hotel use only.

“Whether for business or leisure, the Oasis Centre Ikeja is the perfect destination. Each component is designed to complement the other to give an enriched hospitality experience. It’s simply an ecosystem that works; it is safe, functional and elegantly styled for business, retail and leisure purposes,” Adelola Chu-Osakwe of Blu Flamingo noted in her presentation on the Centre.

Taking newsmen on tour of the facility, Nnennaya Awoyokun, lead consultant at Awoyokun Consulting, noted that it is not just an ambition but a reality, explaining that the Centre was the only mixed used development that exists in bricks and mortar unlike others in that description that are still at conception level.

“Oasis Centre Ikeja is designed to provide leasable retail space, spread across the ground and first floors, and a 200-room hotel to be managed by an international brand known as Wyndham,” Awoyokun said.

She added that the 7-floor development would also offer business opportunity for meeting rooms, boardrooms and meeting spaces that are collapsible.

The hospitality segment of the Centre is A 5-star hotel that will be occupying 4 floors, offering leisure and accommodation in 200 rooms. The other features include executive lounges, gymnasium, spa, wellness suite, infinity pool, pool bar, piano bar, all-day dining, and a rooftop bar with an open terrace view, overseeing the skyline of Ikeja.

The hotel element at the Centre will mark the introduction of Wyndham hotel brand – the signature brand of the largest hotel franchisor in the world with over 8,900 hotels, 812 rooms across 95 countries.

“By this action, Mall D’Oasis is set to enhance the quality of the hospitality industry in Nigeria,” Ignatius Plangnaan, a hotel management expert at Mall D’Oasis, noted.

Plangnaan explained that Wyndham was a respected name in the hospitality industry and like every Wyndham hotel around the world, Wyndham Lagos, Ikeja would deliver comfort that exceeds expectations, with thoughtful services and amenities tailored to enable guests make the most of their stay in ways that are more enjoyable than they can imagine.

“The Wyndham Lagos, Ikeja at the Oasis Centre Ikeja, is the anchor and will be the first hotel of the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts in Africa. Lagos will join cities like London, Dubai, Brussels, Madrid, Istanbul, Delhi, Athens, Milan and many others, and become one of the global locations that brings exceptional value to travelers,” he said.

The project team for this development which started in 2013 comprises Crane Construction Consultants, KLS Consulting Engineers, LYT Architecture, Denver Building Services (UK) Limited, among others.