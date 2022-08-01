Resource Intermediaries taps new outsourcing practices to support businesses

Determined to make outsourcing a credible and respected human resource management practice, Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL) said it has adopted an innovative solution called Cooperation and Competition ‘Coopetitive’ mindset to help businesses grow.

The solution, according to the company, focuses on HR outsourcing, recruitment, and capacity building that help to ease burden for organisations seeking the best talents.

RIL says it has developed from a startup company with three staff in Lagos to one providing employment to thousands of staff spread all over Nigeria and Ghana, with two thriving subsidiary businesses.

Speaking at a media event in Lagos to mark the company’s 16th Anniversary, Olusoji Oyawoye, co-founder, and the managing director/CEO of Resource Intermediaries Limited said the company since its inception has offered unique perspectives, in-depth HR and business consulting services.

According to him, RIL has become a leader in the HR outsourcing market and have pioneered many initiatives, some in collaboration with other organisations to deepen HR outsourcing as a professional management practice in Nigeria.

Oyawoye noted that over the years, the company had to adapt and pivot initiatives such as ‘The OutsourcingExpo’ an annual gathering of outsourcing companies and clients in Nigeria and beyond, adding that this has aided the brand to remain competitive in the HR outsourcing industry.

“In our 16th year and riding on our established footholds in Nigeria and Ghana, RIL has racked up a client roster that includes leading businesses in various industries with clients spread through businesses in the banking and financial sector, manufacturing, and conglomerates, and have physical offices in six locations nationwide,” he said.

Oyawoye further said that the company participates in career fairs to meet, engage with talents and give free career advice as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He added that RIL partnered with Concerned Parents and Educators Network (CPE) a reputable NGO to source for brilliant but indigent students across Nigeria, adding that the company is currently offering scholarships on tuition to 15 benefactors.

Oyawoye said that the company handed the OutsourcingExpo over to the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN) in 2014 to broaden its scope and reach.

“The AOPN has since run the yearly event successfully in fulfillment of its vision to create a catalyst hub for enhancing the outsourcing profession in Nigeria,” he said.

Going forward, he said the Resource Intermediaries Limited encouraged Nigerian businesses, especially the wholly indigenous startups to see business growth, adding that it is possible to build a thriving business, giving value in exchange for value in this market, despite the numerous challenges out there.