New FHA team gets ministerial mandate to complete ongoing housing projects

The newly inaugurated executive management team of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has been given ministerial mandate to ensure the completion of federal government’s ongoing housing projects across the country.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister for Works and Housing, who gave the mandate in Abuja on Thursday at the inauguration of the team, hoped that the trust and confidence reposed in them by the federal government would be well kept in the discharge of their duties.

“Mr. President has chosen well because the team members have the requisite skill and experience needed to move the FHA forward,” he noted.

The new executive management team of the FHA has Olugbenga Ashafa as Managing Director/chief Executive Officer while Abdulmumuni Jibril is Executive Director, Business Development and Maurice Ekpeyong is Executive Director, Housing Finance and Corporate Services.

The Minister who took time to analyse the positive qualities of the appointees, stated that the combined effort of the trio would form a strong team that would actualize the aim of the current administration of providing affordable housing which is being addressed at various fronts.

While explaining that the Act establishing the FHA sets out clear responsibilities for the organisation, he urged the management team to work assiduously to ensure that the challenge of housing gaps in Nigeria is addressed.

The minister noted that through the Federal Government housing projects, people were empowered at the grassroots by way of strategic and planned maintenance. He also urged the management team to commit to developing new estates in urban centers in order to address the housing needs which are greater in urban centers.

“We don’t interfere in what parastatals do but we will intervene if we see you veering off”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Sam Egwu, chairman, Senate Committee on Housing, enjoined the members to work as a team so as to realize their mandate while assuring them of support by the National Assembly.

Responding on behalf of the team, Ashafa expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the trust and confidence reposed in them by the appointment.