Mixta Real Estate appoints Soula Proxenos and Monica Musonda board members

Mixta Real Estate Plc has announced the appointment of Soula Proxenos and Monica Musonda as new members of its Board of Directors. Both appointments are effective from 2021.

Musonda is the founder and chief executive officer of Java Foods, a food processing company based in Zambia. She is a lawyer with over 16 years’ experience in legal practice and corporate management. She currently serves on several boards including Airtel Networks Zambia Plc and Zambian Breweries amongst others.

She currently sits on the Global Advisory Board for Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network. A recipient of the 2018 African Agribusiness Entrepreneur of the Year award, she is also a 2013 Young Global Leader (World Economic Forum) and Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow.

Forbes Magazine and Africa Investor named her as one of the leading Young Power Women in Business in Africa in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

According to Musonda, “the opportunity to serve Mixta Africa as a board member presents an excellent opportunity to steer the direction of real estate investing in Africa, contribute towards building a stronger industry as well as positioning Mixta as the bellwether developer on the continent”.

Soula Proxenos holds several independent non-executive directorships and is an adjunct lecturer at Johns Hopkins SAIS and the Carey Business School.

She was previously managing director of International Housing Solutions (IHS), the South African real estate fund manager focused on the development and management of affordable housing communities. Proxenos also held the position of managing director International Housing Finance Services at Fannie Mae, at the time a fortune 10 American company that buys and guarantees mortgages in the United States of America.

She previously had global responsibilities at Old Mutual including the transformation of Old Mutual’s business. She brings more than 30 years of financial services experience and holds an MBA from Stellenbosch as well as a BA from Witwatersrand University. Proxenos is “excited about joining the Mixta family and looks forward to working with the Board and Management to guide the Company towards making giant strides in the affordable housing segment of the African real estate industry”.