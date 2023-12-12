Meridian Park slashes prices for home buyers in suburban communities

Meridian Park Estate, a property development company in Nigeria, has slashed its product prices in what it has described as “massive discounts” that it is giving to home buyers in Ajah and Awoyaya communities in Lagos.

The massive discounts which, according to officials of the company, is in line with the end of year season, and are turning the dreams of owning homes into reality for lots of families in these communities.

The price slash is a reflection of the company’s commitment to providing affordable homes to families in Lagos. This is such that, in the past 8 years, they have made home buying process as stress-free as possible, delivering over 3,000 homes in Awoyaya, Ajah and Isheri in Lagos.

“We understand the harsh economic realities that have made buying a home a daunting task for many Nigerians, and that is why we have introduced this discount promo. Our goal is to make it easier for Nigerians to own their dream homes without breaking the bank.

We believe that this is an excellent opportunity for investors to own one of the best homes in Ajah and Awoyaya,” Joy Ogbebor, the Head of Sales at Meridian Park Estate, said.

With the massive slash on the prices of their homes, the company is cementing its position as a trusted name for affordable homes in the industry. Prospective homeowners who can buy a home before December 30, 2023 are assured of enjoying millions of naira in discount.

The company is also offering additional discounts to families who buy three or more units this season. “Customers have the option to pool resources with friends to take advantage of the huge discounts on bulk purchases. Old customers are also encouraged to refer their friends to buy in this season.

Read also: How GD Properties is creating communities with affordable housing

Not only will their friends buy at a discount, but our old customers will also earn loyalty points worth millions of naira that can be used as discount on their next purchase,” Ogbebor assured.

A home owner who identified himself simply as Mr. Johnson, said he was surprised at how much he had to pay for his home, adding that what was even better was that he was able to use the money he saved from buying at this price to make bigger investments.

Ogbebor said that, as more families continue to flock in to take advantage of these amazing discounts this season, it has become clear that the company’s tagline ‘Not even your budget can stop you’ has become a reality for many families.