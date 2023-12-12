How GD Properties is creating communities with affordable housing

Driven by passion to provide affordable and liveable housing for Nigerians, GD Properties and Homes is creating thriving communities that foster a sense of belonging, well-being, and shared prosperity. The relatively young property development company believes that everyone deserves a place to call home.

“We are committed to making this dream a reality for as many people as possible. Our vision extends beyond simply constructing houses; we aspire to create thriving communities that foster a sense of belonging, well-being, and shared prosperity,” Egwuagu Chukwuemeka, Founder of the company, said.

Recently, the company unveiled its latest development, a 22-unit estate, comprising semi-detached houses and terraces, which is set to transform the landscape of the area and provide the much-needed affordable housing solutions.

It is expected that, with a proven track record in the real estate industry, Egwuagu will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear on this project, especially his passion for creating affordable housing solutions which stems from a desire to make positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Egwuagu’s journey into real estate began in 2014 when he stepped in as a real estate agent. However, it was in 2018 that he made his mark as a developer, collaborating with Landsworth Properties to construct three fully detached residential properties in Royal Garden Estate Ajah, Lagos.

His expertise in the field continued to grow as he joined Gateway Luxury Real Estate Company, contributing significantly to successful projects in Agungi, Orchid, Ikota, and Chevy View Estate.

The upcoming residential development project in Ogombo marks his evolution into a developer of distinction. Featuring 8 units of semi-detached houses and 14 units of terraces, the estate promises to be a smart community, boasting amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, mini-mart, and other attractive features. It will also be child-friendly, with ample play areas for children.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the project reflects the developer’s commitment to creating homes that blend modern comfort with sustainable living. Each unit will embody the latest in smart home technology, ensuring a seamless and secure living experience for residents. Construction on the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

“The location of the project was carefully chosen. Ogombo is a fast-rising area with a growing population. It is also relatively affordable, making it an ideal location for homebuyers.

Ogombo is a promising area with a lot of untapped potential. The area is already experiencing rapid growth and development, and I believe that my project will only accelerate this trend. I am confident that this project will be a catalyst for further investment in the area,” he said.

He hopes that the project will help to transform Ogombo into a thriving community, saying that he is committed to working with the local community to ensure that the project benefits everyone, and that it is developed in a sustainable and responsible manner.

The developer revealed that he draws inspiration from his current endeavours in the United States, where he is actively developing properties in downtown Houston, Texas. Beyond his professional pursuits, he finds joy in football, travel, adventurous escapades, and exploring new culinary experiences.

His driving goal goes beyond financial gain. He seeks to create a lasting impact on the Nigerian real estate sector. Egwuagu’s focus is on building a legacy that transcends time, emphasizing affordable housing solutions that enhance the lives of residents and contribute to community development.