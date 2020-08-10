Landlords struggle with rent collection as COVID-19 erodes tenants’ income
… as demand for affordable property surges
The impact of COVID-19 on individual, household and organisation incomes has left many landlords cash trapped as many tenants have either defaulted or delayed in paying their rents, a survey by BusinessDay shows. Also affected by the outbreak of the deadly virus, property owners in Nigeria’s residential, commercial office spaces and retail facilities say they…
