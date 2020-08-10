BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Landlords struggle with rent collection as COVID-19 erodes tenants’ income

… as demand for affordable property surges

by

The impact of COVID-19 on individual, household and organisation incomes has left many landlords cash trapped as many tenants have either defaulted or delayed in paying their rents, a survey by BusinessDay shows. Also affected by the outbreak of the deadly virus, property owners in Nigeria’s residential, commercial office spaces and retail facilities say they…

Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author