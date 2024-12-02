Lafarge assures retailers of early products delivery, celebrates excellence

Lafarge Africa Plc, a frontline cement manufacturer in Nigeria that prides itself as a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, has assured retailers of its products of early delivery to their business premises.

The company gave this assurance at the just concluded Q3 Lagos Retail Loyalty Promo during which it recognized and celebrated excellence and outstanding performances in Lagos with winners receiving prizes across four categories— Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

In a statement at the weekend, the company disclosed that a total of 171 winners emerged from the promo, adding that at the Lagos Island ceremony, held at the Ajah Depot, Fradjen Warehouse in Ibeju Lekki, three platinum winners received cargo tricycles; two gold winners were awarded 2.8KVA generators, six silver winners took home 43” TV sets, while 28 bronze winners were presented with rechargeable fans.

Similarly, the Lagos Mainland event, held at Lafarge Africa’s Oregun NKB Plant, saw eight platinum winners receive cargo tricycles, 12 gold winners rewarded with 2.8KVa generators, 14 silver winners claim 43’’ TV sets, and 98 bronze winners walked away with rechargeable fans.

Babatunde Odufote, Head of Sales, Lagos, Lafarge Africa, expressed the company’s deep appreciation to the retailers, saying, “your support has been pivotal to our success; this event is our way of honouring the commitment you’ve shown. Let’s continue this partnership and take it to new heights.”

He encouraged the retailers to leverage the Lafarge REAL app for seamless order placement, assuring them of timely deliveries within 24 hours.

Vorke Enite, the company’s Channel Development Manager, emphasized the crucial role of retailers and stakeholders in the company’s success. “You, our valued retailers and stakeholders, are the backbone of our value chain, helping us build and strengthen our presence in the market. Together, we’ll continue to reach new heights. Thank you for your partnership and trust as we embark on this journey to shape the future of building solutions.”

Nora Blossom of Nora Cement, a Platinum winner from Ibeju Lekki, described Lafarge as a company that delivers on its promises, noting that “the recognition has truly motivated me. I believe even greater opportunities lie ahead, and I’m confident I’ll be one of those grabbing those future opportunities because hard work truly pays off. Thank you, Lafarge, for this incredible journey.”

In the same vein, Kehinde Tosin of Kenny-Trust Global Ventures highlighted the transformative impact of the award. “Winning this tricycle is a game-changer for our business. It will boost our productivity and strengthen our partnership with Lafarge. Your support shows how much you value your retailers. Thank you for this thoughtful initiative,” he said.

Similarly, Precious Grace of T.G. Stores explained how the tricycle addresses a long-standing business need. “Serving remote customers has always been a challenge, but this tricycle will make a huge difference. Thank you for giving us this opportunity to compete and win such a valuable asset. We are truly grateful,” she said.

