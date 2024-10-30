Lafarge elevates construction industry with innovative building solutions

Lafarge Africa, a member of the Holcim Group, recently at a gathering of construction industry stakeholders, raised the bar for the industry in Nigeria with an array of innovative solutions

That singular action at the just concluded Big 5 Construct Nigeria 2024, held at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, reaffirmed the cement manufacturer’s leadership in building solutions.

The cement maker showcased its cutting-edge products and solutions to thousands of industry stakeholders, drawing attention to its pivotal role in shaping the future of construction in Nigeria.

Throughout the event, the company’s stand attracted significant footfall as customers, partners, and industry professionals engaged with its broad portfolio of solutions. The visitors were introduced to their products such as Watershield Cement, Nigeria’s first waterproof cement and Unicem EcoPlanet, Nigeria’s first low carbon cement.

Representing Lafarge as speaker was Emmanuel Ilaboya, head of Innovation and New Product Development, who delivered a presentation titled, ‘Leadership in Sustainable Construction Solutions.’ He provided insights into the company’s mission and industry leadership.

Ilaboya stressed that, “Lafarge Africa is not just a cement manufacturer. We are a complete building solutions company, driving sustainability and operational excellence through continuous innovation.”

He revealed that Lafarge Africa operates with a larger purpose, leading the charge towards a greener planet and sustainable construction practices, listing the company’s four major business segments as Cement, ReadyMix, Aggregates, and Products and Solutions, which deliver high-performance solutions across the country.

“Wherever your project is in Nigeria, Lafarge is there to support you,” he assured, referring to the company’s extensive geographic footprint and the availability of products such as Elephant Classic, Unicem Ecoplanet, and AshakaCem in different regions.

A central theme was Lafarge’s commitment to sustainability and Ilaboya acknowledged that cement manufacturing was a major contributor to CO2 emissions, assuring however, that the company takes proactive measures to reduce its carbon footprint.

He highlighted the company’s geocycle initiative, which focuses on waste management and environmental preservation through the co-processing of waste into alternative fuels.

Additionally, Ilaboya discussed the company’s energy efficiency programmes, use of alternative energy sources like biomass, and its pioneering adoption of electric trucks to reduce emissions.

Lafarge’s other innovations like Hydromedia, which mitigates flood risks by enabling water permeability in car parks and driveways, and the EcoPlanet range, which offers low-carbon cement options, were also spotlighted. Ilaboya invited participants to visit their stand for a live demo of Watershield Cement, Nigeria’s first waterproof cement, known for its superior water resistance and durability.

He called for collaboration among industry players, saying, “together we can innovate, build responsibly, and create a greener, more resilient planet.’’

Lafarge Africa is a leading Nigerian building solutions company. It is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Lafarge is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group and is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria.

Chuka Uroko

