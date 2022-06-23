Lafarge Africa, Sanwo-Olu, others to examine real estate sector

Lafarge Africa Plc, a member of the Holcim Group, is set to hold its public policy thought-leadership series, Concrete Ideas 5.0.

Lafarge’s Concrete Ideas series, now in its fifth year, has become not only a platform for the discussion of construction and real estate sector policies but also deliberations on broader public policy problems, according to a statement.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on June 28, 2022.

The Concrete Ideas platform, according to the statement, embodies Lafarge Africa’s thought-leadership interventions and has become a catalyst for the attainment of sustainable change, continuous improvement and commercial success within the sector.

It said since its launch in October 2020, the sessions have been attended by leaders of several professional bodies in the construction sector as well as senior government officials including Babatunde Raji Fashola, minister for works and housing, who has participated in three sessions, and Olamilekan Adegbite, minister of mines and steel development.

According to Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, head of corporate communications, Lafarge Africa Plc, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, is expected to chair the fifth edition and lead other renowned experts both in the public and private sector of the construction industry in the discussion to proffer far-reaching solutions and recommendations at the event.

Frank-Durugbor said the fifth edition will allow key stakeholders and participants to share their voices and learn from a broad spectrum of speakers in the Nigerian built and construction landscape.

He said: “The fifth edition, with the theme ‘Building Up Safely: Government-Industry Collaborations’, gives us a unique opportunity to take a vibrant and enticing look at how high-rise buildings could be a solution to the problem of scarcity and high cost of accommodation in urban centres in Nigeria.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu leads discussion at Lafarge Africa’s Concrete Ideas Series

“We believe this could be a spur of investment in the construction and real estate sector of our economy and we are looking forward to another engaging, informative and robust session from key speakers and participants at the event.”

Other experts invited to participate at the event include Idris Salako, commissioner for physical planning and urban development; Monsurat Aramide Adeoye, special adviser to the governor on works and infrastructure; Kehinde Osinaike, general manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority; Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, general manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency; Olajumoke Akinwunmi, acting chairman, Purple; Saadiya Aliyu, MD/CEO, Urban Shelter Limited; and Femi Yusuff, head, mortar, innovation and new product development at Lafarge Africa.

“The Concrete Ideas series continues to attract key players within the public and private sectors. Lafarge Africa, working with leading stakeholders in the built and construction industry has created a succinct and coherent policy blueprint from the public policy series. This new policy blueprint is expected to be unveiled at the event,” the statement said.

Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5 metric tonnes per annum in Nigeria with cement operations in the South-West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North-East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South-East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State), with ready-mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.