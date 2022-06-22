Sanwo-Olu leads discussion at Lafarge Africa’s Concrete Ideas Series

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to chair and lead other renowned experts both in the public and private sector of the construction industry in the discussion at the upcoming Lafarge Africa’s Concrete Ideas Series.

The series, already in its 5th edition, is a high-profile platform for the discussion of construction and real estate sector policies and also deliberations on broader public policy problems.

The platform embodies Lafarge Africa’s thought leadership interventions and has become a catalyst for the attainment of sustainable change, continuous improvement and commercial success within the sector.

This year’s edition, slated for Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, is expected to proffer far-reaching solutions and recommendations for issues in the construction industry.

According to the authorities of the company, Lafarge Africa is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. They recalled that since its launch in October 2020, the sessions have been attended by leaders of several professional bodies in the construction sector.

It has also attracted senior government officials including Babatunde Fashola, minister for works and housing, who has participated in three sessions, and Olamilekan Adegbite, the minister of mines and steel development.

Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, head, corporate communications, Lafarge Africa, noted that this 5th edition of the series would allow key stakeholders and participants to share their voices and learn from a broad spectrum of speakers in the Nigerian built and construction landscape.

“This 5th edition with the theme, ‘Building up safely: Government – industry collaborations,’ gives us a unique opportunity to take a vibrant and enticing look at how high-rise buildings could be a solution to the problem of scarcity and high cost of accommodation in urban centres in Nigeria.

“We believe this could be a spur of investment in the construction and real estate sector of our economy and we are looking forward to another engaging, informative and robust session from key speakers and participants at the event,” she said.

“The concrete ideas series continues to attract key players within the public and private sectors. Lafarge working with leading stakeholders in the built and construction industry has created a succinct and coherent policy blueprint from the public policy series. This new policy blueprint is expected to be unveiled at the event,” Frank-Durugbor said.