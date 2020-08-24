Juls Homes’ N2000 land payment plan opens opportunity for low-income earners

Juls Homes, a new real estate and contractors company, is making it easy for Nigeria’s young professionals and low-income earners to buy into real estate with N2000 daily payment plan.

Having the slogan, ‘let’s show you home’ the young real estate company said it is not providing luxury real estate properties instead, it is working towards creating real estate products for those at the bottom of the pyramid.

According to Juliet Mgbeahuru, the CEO of Juls Homes, as long as a person is earning an income, especially the younger population, they can be assured that Juls Homes can secure a real estate property for them through its flexible payment plans.

“We have N2000 daily payment plan which enables land buyers to acquire a plot in the space of 20 months,” Mgbeahuru said during the official launch of the real estate company.

According to the young CEO who has been working in Nigeria’s real estate industry for over four years, “Juls Homes is not looking at providing luxury products but is aimed at providing accommodation for every Nigerian, especially those at the bottom of one pyramid.”

With more than eleven years of experience in the investment banking space, Juls Homes is joined by Damilola Odunaike as the company’s Managing Partner.

“I have been able to see that there is some alpha in the real estate space. There is a lot of potentials that are yet to be unlocked and as you would see in many of our flyers and our website, our products are mostly targeted at the low-income Nigerians,” Odunaike said, adding that the company “wants to help these people to be able to acquire real estate properties.”

According to Juls Homes, some of the properties in the offering are located in areas like Ombre Gardens at Ilamija Ibeju Lekki (5 Million per plot), 1960 Water View Estate at Ikpesu Ajah (2 Million per plot), 1960 Water Front at Ikpesu Ajah (5 Million per plot), Chuvie Gardens at Ilamija Ibeju Lekki (1 Million per plot) Haven Homes at Oriba, Ibeju Lekki (1 Million per plot) Lagoon Park Estate at Abijo GRA (10 million per plot), Juls Court at Sangotedo (15 million a plot),1980 Estate at Bogije (17 million a plot) amongst others.

“I am excited to be working in partnership with Juls Homes. For me, real estate is a good investment that is secured and the fact that Juls is targeting young and low-income earners in Nigeria is worth celebrating,” Anda Damisa (Lazywrita), the recently unveiled brand ambassador of Juls Homes said.

On how the Juls Homes is accessing funds for its real estate projects, Odunaike said the company is backed by some financial institutions.

“We are in agreement with some mortgage banks who are ready and willing to support us, they see what we are doing and so financing isn’t a problem as I am also in the investment banking space,” he said.