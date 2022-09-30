Individuals, corporates to benefit in Osmond Properties land investment option

Alera City, owned by Osmond Properties, is one of the fastest growing real estate offerings capable of helping many achieve their investment dreams with its offer of affordable and exclusive land for individuals and corporations in Nigeria and abroad.

Osmond Ketiku, chief executive officer of Osmond Properties speaking on behalf of the company explained that the real estate industry is currently valued at $56 billion with capacity to grow even bigger and explained further that Lagos has a larger chunk of the accrued expenses in real estate.

He added that Epe now enjoys an attraction from investors because of the many features it holds including being a collecting point for the export of fish, cassava, corn, green vegetables, coconuts, cocoa, palm produce, rubber, and firewood to Lagos.

He said, “We as a company are committed to providing for our customers reliable investment options and we have maintained a track record of doing just that. Our research has proven to us Epe is now a viable investment and we are delighted to help Nigerians make the best of it.”

The city, the company noted is known for its construction of motorized, shallow-draft barges that navigate the coastal lagoons. Fishing is a major occupation. The town is served by secondary schools, several hospitals, and a health office. Via our Alera City project, we see an opportunity to break into the market by offering you affordability and the opportunity to have a collective experience that improves the quality of life. Perhaps our biggest advantage is affordability as our lands go for as low as N1,500,000 and with a deposit of N500,000 and spread balance in 6 months.’’

Investment, according to many financial advisors, is one of the guaranteed ways to double one’s income and journey towards financial freedom. Of the many options there are, land investment tops the list as one of the most reliable ways of building wealth as it is believed to be secured, has no value depreciation, and translates easily into transgenerational wealth.

Along with this, having one’s own land in this part of the world opens one up to an endless list of possibilities as you can choose to buy, build, and then lease out your apartments, not to mention, buying now to sell later which helps to enjoy a solid return on investment, according to the company.

Alera City was launched earlier in the year and has since become a roller coaster ride of success, giving true experience and leisure in the finest way. It embraces technology, creativity, and innovation. If you’ve ever thought of having to live in a city that provides you with everything you could possibly need within your reach, Alera City is that place. Amongst other things, it provides amenities including Gated Estate, Shopping Mall, Co-working Space, Playground Area, Tennis Court, Clinic, Drainage System, Security Cameras and Central Water System.