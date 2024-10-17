Improving Lagos real estate service delivery

The real estate sector in Lagos offers numerous services to meet the demands of its rapidly expanding population. However, consumers’ experiences with real estate agents indicate significant room for improvement. From house-hunting conversations on social media and feedback from Lagosians, it is clear that there is a growing distrust and disdain for realtors.

This invariably means residents demand higher standards of professionalism and efficiency in their search for shelter—one of the most essential needs in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. It goes without saying that Improving the overall service quality requires a deeper understanding of the specific factors that influence customer satisfaction.

Key Factors Affecting Service Quality

1. Reputation of Real Estate Agents: Consumers regard an agent’s reputation as the most crucial factor influencing service quality. A strong reputation is built through positive past experiences, and it significantly shapes consumer trust. Real estate agents must focus on creating a good first impression and maintaining high standards of service to ensure a positive reputation.

2. Size of the Real Estate Firm: Larger real estate firms tend to provide better services due to their ability to specialise across various departments, including valuation, management, and agency services. This specialisation allows for more focused and efficient service delivery compared to smaller firms where staff handle multiple roles.

3. Regulations Governing Real Estate Agents: Consumers believe that stricter regulations and better enforcement can improve service quality. Regulating the conduct of real estate agents and ensuring compliance with professional standards would likely boost consumer confidence and satisfaction.

4. Advertising and Communication: Effective advertising plays a key role in keeping consumers informed about available properties and services. Additionally, frequent communication between agents and clients during transactions is essential for building trust and ensuring smooth processes.

5. Location of the Real Estate Office: Accessibility is a significant factor in determining a firm’s success. A well-located office, easy to reach and clearly signposted, can influence a consumer’s decision to engage with a real estate firm.

6. Price Range and Education: Consumers are highly price-conscious, seeking high-value properties at the lowest possible costs. Furthermore, continuing education programs for real estate agents are seen as important for ensuring they stay updated on industry best practices, which in turn improves service quality.

Addressing the Gaps: How to improve Lagos Real Estate service delivery

This article shows the need for real estate agents and firms in Lagos to prioritise reputation management, specialisation, and professional development. Agents must focus on creating a positive first impression, maintaining frequent communication with clients, and adhering to regulations that govern their conduct. Additionally, firms should invest in ongoing education programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of their agents.

Advertising and effective communication with clients should be prioritised to ensure transparency, trust, and consumer satisfaction. By addressing these key factors, real estate agents can significantly improve their service delivery, leading to higher consumer satisfaction and a stronger industry reputation.

Consumers expect more from their agents in terms of professionalism, communication, and transparency. By focusing on the aforementioned, the real estate sector in Lagos can better meet client expectations and enhance overall service quality for the good people of Eko. For agents, this means recognising that their first impression can be long-lasting, and for firms, it means fostering an environment of continuous improvement and specialisation.

