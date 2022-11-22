IL Bagno commits to growing Nigeria’s interior design industry

IL Bagno, one of the brands under the Black Pelican Group, says it is committed to the continued growth of Nigeria’s interior design industry, noting that the country is now recognized as the next largest industry on the continent after South Africa

The country has continued to evolve to match what is obtainable globally, according Michael Owolabi, the managing director and Chief Executive Officer, Black Pelican Group.

Owolabi spoke at the launch of the new IL Bagno design centre in Victoria Island Lagos, saying that more Nigerians are now becoming conscious of their space and the need to make it more aesthetically pleasing and conducive.

IL Bagno is an interior solutions company in Nigeria dealing with products such as sanitary fittings, kitchens, tiles, doors, lights, wardrobe finishing and other interior solutions for both residential and commercial purposes. The new office in VI adds to the number of its existing showrooms in Lekki, Ajah and Abuja.

“The idea to open a new design centre was borne out of the genuine desire to strengthen our operational capacity by bringing our solutions and services closer to the end-users who have over the years believed and trusted in our professional ability to meet and supply all their interior design solutions,”the Black Pelican CEO said.

“On display are premium solutions from our subsidiaries IL Bagno and BPL Wellness which is the business arm of Black Pelican Group that covers wellness and health; it is the exclusive distributor in Nigeria for Technogym, a leading wellness company in the world. The Technogym center displays an array of fitness equipment, most of which are technologically enabled,” Owolabi explained.

He said that they were extremely proud and excited about what they do, which is basically providing their clients with the lifestyle and comfort they desire to experience world-class interior finishings that can stand the test of time.

“For the past eighteen years, we have defied all odds and, more importantly, met our clients’ needs satisfactorily. Our products are of high quality, and they comply with all international standards,” he said.

Famous for its strategic partnership with reputable brands such as Artemide, Iguzzini, Mirage, Oikos and more, the company is known for top-notch quality products. For bathrooms, it can confidently boast of products such as Duravit, Laufen, Jacuzzi, Hansgrohe amongst others.

The brand has become not just a premium product for customers but a standard to measure quality. To guarantee optimum satisfaction for clients, IL Bagno has continued to invest and upscale its processes enabling it to render unhindered quality services.