How The Address Homes is delivering affordable luxury in choice locations

When The Address Homes came into the crowded Nigerian real estate market about six years ago, the mission was clear. That mission was to play in the luxury end of the market and make a difference in what previous players had done so far in that space, chairman/ founder of the company, Bisi Onasanya, has said.

Part of that mission too, according to Onasanya, was to roll out structures that would be called homes, not houses; structures and homes that could compete with the best seen outside the country, and yet without making the buyer break the bank. That means delivering luxury that is affordable.

“The real intention, for me, was for us to do things differently; we believe that there is a need to bring some integrity into real estate business, we also believe that quality was a bit deficient and there was a need to bring things that meet international standards irrespective of where you are,” he said.

Onasanya who spoke at an interactive session with select property editors in Lagos recently, disclosed that, thus far, they have delivered many luxury homes which are, by no means, cheap, but have been made affordable through what he called flexible payment options.

“We are competitive in terms of pricing, but more importantly we are very flexible with payment options. We allow people dictate to us, within their time frame, how they want to structure their payment during construction,” he revealed.

He added that, “oftentimes, people ask us, when discussing, what is the payment plan? And I would say what is important is for you to spread the payment through the construction time and let us know what is convenient for you and tailor it towards that, because your cash flow is different from mine.”

He cited instances where projects were completed and people had difficulty making the final payment, and so made special request for the company to allow them move into the property without completing the payment. Such requests, he said, were obliged, but they make sure the buyers were not entitled to the property’s documents.

The positive side of these actions, Onasanya noted, is that besides allowing people to have a slice of the luxury they offer without stress in payment, such actions have also endeared the company to the few people whom they have had opportunity to interact with and enjoy the services they offer.

“When I see those things, they make me proud that what I set out to achieve, we are on course towards achieving it,” he enthused, adding, “we have also succeeded in contributing to reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria.”

Besides building quality, The Address Homes offers quality services too. For every single estate they have built, they make sure that they do not just hand over the keys to the buyers, they also follow them and make sure they provide facilities management services to make living in those estates very convenient and comfortable.

This, perhaps, is to protect and preserve the top-of-the range facilities they provide in those estates which include 24 hours electricity, CCTV, security, water and others. A minimum of five to 10 years guarantee is provided to ensure that nothing happens to the windows and doors, else they will take responsibility.

Again, the safety and integrity of the projects are guaranteed, according to the founder. “All our projects are subjected to periodic integrity tests by the Lagos State government to ensure compliance to set standards and also ensure standards for home buyers.

“We do not embark on any construction without a formal building plan approval from the state government. At every stage, the structural engineer goes to the site to certify every stage before they can do any concrete work,” he added.

Presently, the company has two iconic projects on which construction work is going on simultaneously. These are the ‘Luxuria’ and ‘Dan & Dan’ by The Address Homes. The two brands, on completion, are expected to deliver luxury homes that combine exquisite design with high-level finishes.

The Luxuria which sits on a land area measuring approximately 4890 square metres is made up of Two Towers, and will deliver 58 housing units in total, out of which 50 are typical maisonettes.

Dan & Dan Apartments, located on Banana Island Road, is a 27-unit development comprising fully-serviced apartments in three penthouses, 12 maisonettes and 12 terrace houses.

The project which was designed by award-winning architect, Play in Architecture Limited, boasts such facilities as a swimming pool, 24-hour power, security personnel, CCTV, a best-in-class Kitchen, gym, etc.