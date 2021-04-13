Homes, jobs, investment opportunity coming as Zylus Group launches new estate

In pursuit of its mission to make a good number of Nigerians property owners, Zylus Group, a real estate development firm, has launched a new estate, thus opening a new window for home ownership, jobs and investment.

The new estate called Lekki Pride is being developed by Zylus Homes and Property Limited, a subsidiary of Zylus Group International. The group is a fast-rising privately owned and internationally recognized capital organization in Lagos with interest in real estate, human capital development, agriculture, infrastructure, and general construction.

Planned to offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments, two and three bedroom Terraces, three and four bedroom semi-detached apartments with boys’ quarters (BQs) and Penthouses, Lekki Pride is located in the relatively prime Abraham Adesanya axis.

By this move, Zylus will not only be taking some Nigerian families out of the crowded housing market, but also providing jobs for many building industry professionals and artisans, including architects, engineers, contractors, bricklayers, carpenters, iron fitters and even food vendors.

The project is also another way of reducing the country’s housing deficit, creating social harmony in families and communities, and also promoting staff productivity in companies. It will also impact positively on income of manufacturers and sellers of building materials, especially cement and rods.

Lekki Pride comes takes into consideration the state of the economy and therefore the developer has put in place a flexible payment plan that allows buyers to pay for the units on offer without stress. It offers good opportunity for investment, according to the developers.

It boasts top-notch amenities such as Cinema House, Recreational Centre, Solar Powered Streetlights, CCTV Surveillance, Estate Gym, and Cameras. Others are Smart Home Features such as 24-hours Power Supply, modern drainage system, Perimeter Fencing, Portable water, spacious parking space and a lot more.

“Lekki Pride is an estate that offers apartments tailored to meet buyers’ highest standards, with excellently designed homes that bring comfort, luxury, and value appreciation over time,” Oluwatosin Olatujoye, GMD, Zylus Group, assured.

The aim of the new project, according to him, is to aid the drive of the government in reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria. “Lekki Pride will set a new hallmark for sophisticated urban and luxury living in Nigeria,” he said.

Wasiu Sonekan, MD, Zylus Homes and Property, noted that the estate has unique features and designs tailored to meet the luxury needs of upwardly mobile residents and investors.

It enjoys close proximity to landmark projects like Abraham Adesanya Roundabout, Agofure Motor Park, Ajiwe Police Station, among others.

Williams Popoola, the project manger, revealed that Lekki Pride comprises tastefully finished units of one, two and three bedroom apartments, two and three bedroom Terraces, three and four bedroom semi-detached apartments. Some of the apartments will also have BQ apartments and Penthouses.

The highlight of the launch was the Group’s rewarding of realtors with cars for being outstanding and meeting various targets in the past one month. Some of the winners expressed happiness and commended the company for the gesture. They appreciated the recognition of their hard-work and encouraged others to do more.