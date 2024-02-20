Homeownership, investment opportunity underway as developer unveils The Jade Manor

A frontline real estate developer in Nigeria has demonstrated resilience and confidence in the country’s economy with the unveiling of its latest project called The Jade Manor located in the Oniru area of Lagos. The development targets mid-income home buyers with taste for luxury and comfort.

The developer, known as Blue Square Limited, plays in the luxury segment of the market where it is delivering distinct, stylish and functional living spaces to clients.

The developer, whose projects are primarily concentrated in high growth areas with iconic developments in Lekki, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, explained to BusinessDay that The Jade Manor was in the market to redefine urban living.

The Jade Manor offers meticulously designed 4-bedroom terraces that seamlessly blend comfort with style and convenience. These spacious residences, which are crafted to perfection, redefine modern urban living, offering unparalleled elegance, sophistication and comfort.

“Each terrace boasts expansive living areas, a dedicated home office, staff quarters, and an array of upscale amenities, including a communal gym and swimming pool, creating a haven of luxury amidst the bustling cityscape,” Omotoyosi Ajayi, the company’s Head of Marketing and Public Relations, said.

Ajayi disclosed that the firm is dedicated to setting new benchmarks for luxury living. “Our latest collection of luxury 4-bedroom terraces in Oniru represent our commitment to excellence, innovation and personalized service. We invite discerning home buyers to come and experience refined living in one of Lagos’s most coveted addresses. Each terrace at The Jade Manor is a masterpiece, reflecting our commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail,” she added.

According to her, the development comprises 10 units of meticulously designed 4-bedroom terraces, perfectly crafted without compromising on comfort or style. The 4-bedroom terraces are not just homes, but also a statement on prestige and exclusivity.

With spacious layouts that provide ample room for relaxation and entertainment, these residences redefine the concept of modern living. The interiors are designed to elevate your lifestyle, featuring high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and panoramic views that capture the essence of Oniru’s charm.

The Jade Manor stands as a testament to architectural brilliance, seamlessly blending contemporary design with timeless aesthetics. It offers a harmonious blend of expansive living spaces, cutting-edge technology, and bespoke finishes that create an atmosphere of refined luxury.

“From the moment you enter, you will be greeted by the grandeur of the surroundings with the finest materials and finishes adorning every corner. The carefully curated interiors showcase a seamless fusion of modern aesthetics and classic allure, creating an ambiance that is both inviting and indulgent,” Ajayi revealed.

She noted that Blue Square is passionate about building homes and inspiring living environments for families and never compromises on acceptable standards. She added that the company collaborates with the finest architects, landscapers, designers and contractors to create beautiful homes, where people love to live, work and play.