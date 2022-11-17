Havi’i-lah’s solution to Nigeria’s 29m housing deficit

Hav’i-lah Real Estate Worldwide Founder, Precious Okechukwu Adaobi is bridging the gap between the traditional real estate industry and the rise of the platform economy.

Every entrepreneur has that moment–an epiphany, an experience, a moment of sudden discovery and profound intuition–in which a formerly unsolvable problem becomes suddenly clear and obvious.

From a young age, Precious portrayed a keen sense of entrepreneurism. With every new venture being more innovative than the previous one, she gained real-life experience through the implementation and execution of her risk-taking and thrill-seeking ideas.

She has a vision and zeal to become one of the biggest real estate players in Nigeria’s attractive property market.

At 27, Precious Okechukwu pursues this vision with vigour anchored on the overarching mission to excel in finding sustainable solutions to the chasm created by 29 million housing deficits in Nigeria’s real estate market that requires a whopping N59.5 trillion ($74,375,000,000) to fill.

With nimble steps, she is consummating sales and achieving the company’s vision through completed and ongoing projects, creating opportunities for investors to partner with the company as homeowners and co-owners of ongoing projects, and investment through fintech.

Her initiative, Hav’i-lah Real Estate has developed and managed properties for individuals, corporate organisations, while strategically consolidating its activities across Nigeria, the entire West African sub-region, UAE, U.K, Canada, and U.S., where it has delivered cutting-edge and competitive real estate solutions to its teeming clients at competitive prices.

Encouraging investors to key in, Okechukwu said this period favours investors outside Africa and Diasporas to buy and invest in real estate assets as the country’s currency valuation which recently rose above N800 per dollar (parallel market rate) works in profits for them. “Because of this, we are seeking partnerships, investors, and clients to invest with us as there’s much profit to be made in this zone or Africa, especially through our current project in Banana Island selling. This comes in with a guaranteed ROI of 300percent in two years from its current Naira market value.

“This is our most luxurious apartments and Maisonette located at Banana Island, one of the wealthiest estates in the world. The Island represents a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere and a home for the country’s wealthiest families. The features include incredible infrastructure, 24 hour-electricity supply, extreme tight security, good road layout, central sewage system and treatment plant.

“There is also a Games Park for Children, and the well- cherished company of fellow wealthy folks, rooftop and infinity swimming pool, extremely massive living room with an ante room and visitors’ toilet, personal gym, automated control system for sounds, lights, air-conditioners, and others, fully fitted kitchen with gas cooker, and heat extractor.”

Le Madre also comes in packages of 4-bedroom duplex located at Ajao Estate, close to the International Airport. The structures come fully solar-powered with 24-hour electricity supply, extremely massive living room with an Ante room and visitors’ toilet, very close proximity to the airport with a scenic view of it from your bedroom, external terraces on all floors, private office, large dining area, private gardens, beautiful external void that goes from second floor to the ground floor.

There are also 3-bedroom Penthouses at Hav’i-lah Court 1 located at Lekki Lagos. They have very spacious master bedrooms, all ensuite rooms, spacious and well-finished living rooms, fully fitted kitchen with gas cooker, heat extractor, 24-hour clean water, security, and light. They also come with own built Transformer, automated cables and panels, and extremely large carpark spaces.

Offerings at the Hav’i-lah Court 1, include 2-bedroom Duplexes. The duplexes also feature very spacious master bedroom, all ensuite rooms, spacious and well-finished living rooms, open plan fully fitted kitchen, and other standard amenities.

Still at the location, 3-bedroom Duplexes at Hav’i-lah Court 1 come with spacious and well-finished living room, beautiful dining area, very spacious master bedroom, all en-suite rooms, and other modern facilities.

There are also 2-bedroom Penthouses at Hav’i-lah Court 2, with very spacious master bedroom, with other alluring facilities. The company invites investors to invest or partner with its reputable impact in the country to build momentum in the effort at making 1,000,000 landlords and drastically reducing the mindboggling housing deficits currently in the country.

“We are certain through the Fintech (Online Mortgage Financing), we would be able to achieve all these goals and make millions of landlords as we currently have customers who need this platform,” Precious said.

Hav’i-lah is seeking investors to facilitate the development building project to avoid being caught by inflation, satisfy customers’ demands, and keep to the proposed completion date of the project. It is the future of real estate investment that guarantees a 45percent ROI.

She is convinced that betting on the real estate market in Nigeria remains one of the most rewarding investment decisions anyone can make to hedge against the headwinds and uncertainties that becloud the future.

She said: “The real estate sector in Nigeria is a sector that never depreciates. It increases in value with a 300percent ROI over 18 months to 2 years. People are becoming more aware of this and are looking to buy a property either for rental income or to live in it. Regardless, after making that bold decision to purchase a house, you realise you don’t have the money to buy a house.

“To align with our vision to make a minimum of 1,000,000 people in the world homeowners in the shortest possible time by reducing the housing deficit drastically through the help of partners and investors but 5,000 in 3 years from our own developed properties. The idea is to give investors the opportunity to become co-owners of our projects within 12 – 24 months and getting a 10 – 45percent return on investment (ROI).

“The company has seen significant growth over the past four years of its existence with one completed project in Westend Estate, Ikota, Lagos and 3 active projects in Ikota Villa Estate, Sangotedo, Ajao Estate and Ikoyi, Lagos.”

With the ISABELLA by Hav’i-lah Real Estate the company aims to build an automated luxurious housing complex in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos, where there is everything for customers’ rest and living. The complex consists of 50 units of Two (2) and Three (3) bedroom luxurious condos and penthouses with an open terrace. This is capped with complex Infrastructures, including swimming pool, children’s outdoor playground, 24/7 security, fitness centre, lounge, ample car park space, and conference room.

Some of the completed and ongoing off plan building projects in Hav’i-lah Real Estate located in different parts of Lagos, Nigeria include HAV’I-LAH COURT 1, which consists of 25 units of 2 and 3-bedroom terrace duplexes and penthouses at Westend Estate, off Lekky County Homes, Ikota.

HAV’I-LAH COURT 2, which consists of 12 units of 2 and 3-bedroom terrace duplexes and penthouses at Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki.

It includes HAV’I-LAH COURT 3, which consists of 150 units of 2 and 3-bedroom apartments at Sangotedo, Ajah, and LA MADRE, which consists of units of 4-bedroom terrace duplex with a pent floor at Ajao Estate.

She is showing the way to go with Hav’i-lah Homes Finance, which she describes as “the country’s first Online Mortgage Platform with its payments made through E-Naira and Cryptocurrency.”

Hav’i-lah homes Finance is providing long-term payment plans to its customers, our goal is to make up to 5,000 homeowners in 3 years through online mortgage financing.

“We have identified a problem which is people’s need to acquire mortgage loans but not through the tedious process of our traditional mortgage banks, with a 29million housing deficit which will take N59.5 trillion indicating the vast and untapped potential of Nigeria’s real estate sector, Hav’i-lah Real Estate is here to bridge that gap and provide adequate solutions to that effect. We are the first of its kind in Africa to kick off the digital mortgage finance, it would be mind-blowing and something a lot of people would want to explore,” she also said.

She further said: “Diasporas can access this mortgage platform through our Payment hubs like E-naira (Central Bank digital currency issued and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria) and Cryptocurrencies, as we are also creating a blockchain for this purpose. Most home buyers are not buying houses but creating wealth through the blockchain technology.

“With a 35percent-equity, regardless of your qualification, anyone can access a loan from us, we intend to make this easy for all our customers. There is an option for everyone, employed and self-employed. Hav’i-lah Home Finance has been created in a way to serve everybody from different spheres of work, so do not think you can’t access a loan; there might be an option for you. You can also calculate your monthly payment and compare our interest rate through our online calculator.”