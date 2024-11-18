FMBN dissociates self from HXAfrica’s N40m Diaspora mortgage scheme

The federal mortgage bank of Nigeria (FMBN) says it has not approved any purported N40 million Diaspora mortgage pre-financing scheme for Housing Exchange Africa (HXAfrica).

The apex mortgage bank in Nigeria added, in a statement at the weekend, that though HXAfrica applied for some engagement with the Bank, it has not been approved nor has the bank entered into any formal engagement with it.

It, therefore, cautioned contributors to the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme, especially those in Diaspora, to beware of the purported N40 million mortgage scheme, assuring that when the roll-out of its Diaspora Mortgage Scheme is due, the bank would communicate same to the public.

“While FMBN and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) remain committed to the roll-out of the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme after the necessary regulatory approvals, we will endeavour to provide official information and updates on our respective websites and social media handles,” the Bank assured, explaining that such action is to avoid people being misled.

In the same vein, NiDCOM has distanced itself from the purported N40 million mortgage scheme, dismissing it as false and fraudulent.

The commission clarified in a statement at the weekend that any official announcement regarding a diaspora mortgage pre-financing scheme would be made in collaboration with the FMBN, noting that while HXAfrica had applied to join the proposed programme, it had not yet received any approval.

It also warned the public against falling victim to the fraudulent claims and advised people to seek information only from the official websites and social media accounts of NiDCOM and the FMBN.

“This is to warn members of the public that the N40 million Diaspora mortgage pre-financing scheme involving FMBN and HXAfrica is false and fraudulent. Any announcement on this scheme will be made by both the FMBN and NiDCOM on the websites and social media handles of both agencies,” the statement warned.

However, the commission disclosed that it was concluding arrangements with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the protection of potential beneficiaries of the scheme, warning the public to guard against falling victim to fraudsters.

“To ensure the protection of potential beneficiaries of the Diaspora mortgage scheme, both agencies are at the final stage of concluding arrangements with the CBN, please beware of fraudsters and await genuine information only from the FMBN or NiDCOM, or both,” the commission advised.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

